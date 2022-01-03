4 Financial Transaction Services Stocks to Rise Despite Inflation

The Financial Transaction Services industry is well-poised for growth on the surge in digital payments, increasing transaction volumes, a diversified product and solutions suite and higher consumer spending. Consumer confidence has improved gradually with more people getting vaccinated and business prospects thriving. In fact, per the University of Michigan, the consumer sentiment index stood at 70.6 in December, higher than the November 2021 reading of 67.4. A stable consumer spending is directly proportional to revenue growth for the companies in the payments space.As per published reports, individuals are also expecting more jobs in the coming few months owing to the rebounding economy despite the new Omicron variant. Persistent inflation is an added woe in the Unites States, which hit 6.8% in November of 2021, the highest since the June of 1982.

Despite such headwinds, leading companies like Visa Inc. V, American Express Company AXP, Fiserv Inc. FISV and Global Payments Inc. GPN are poised to benefit.

Also, experts’ forecasts for the current economic condition and their expectations improved. More Americans are spending on vacation and entertainment, which set buoyancy in the space. Moreover, the companies continue to gain from the soaring holiday sales. Per Mastercard SpendingPulse, holiday retail sales, excluding automotive, increased 8.5% this holiday season while online sales climbed 11%, both on a year-over-year basis.

