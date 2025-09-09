The 4 Financial Benefits of Getting Up Before Dawn, Like Apple Billionaire Tim Cook

The sayings “Time is money” and “The early bird gets the worm” remind us of the virtues of optimizing the valuable resource. When it comes to Apple billionaire Tim Cook and other executives, waking up early is one of the numerous keys to their success, whether financially or otherwise.

We share four areas that can lead to financial benefits when you get up before the sun’s up.

Increased Productivity and Problem-Solving

Early risers tend to be more proactive, according to Harvard biologist Christoph Randler. They tend to anticipate problems and solve them efficiently — fundamental finance skills. Embracing this entrepreneurial spirit and problem-solving can lead to greater career and financial success.

Reflection

The predawn period is conducive for reflection before the world around you has woken up, bringing with it ample noise and distraction. You can use this quiet time to manage your finances, considering any changes you’d like to make with potentially greater clarity.

Side Hustles

Sometimes passion projects and side businesses are only possible before dawn, especially when you’re already working a 9-to-5 or more, and on top of other responsibilities. With attention and care, these side hustles can generate additional income, develop your current career or even lead to a new one.

Life Maintenance and Self-Care

Waking up earlier can be the difference between brewing your own coffee and steeping your own tea rather than buying one on the route to work. These costs compound each week and can cost you thousands of dollars annually.

This time can also be used for at-home exercise in a packed schedule in lieu of a pricey gym membership and the additional cost of getting there — a fine-tuned routine that makes the most out of your time and finances.

