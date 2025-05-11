4 Finance Influencers on TikTok that Actually Give Good Advice

Financial literacy is a skill that very few can master, let alone teach on a public platform. As social media platforms become increasingly flooded with misinformation, it’s hard to know who or what to trust, particularly when it comes to money.

Read More: 25 Creative Ways To Save Money

Find Out: 4 Low-Risk Ways To Build Your Savings in 2025

That being said, there are a few TikTok influencers in the financial space who are dubbed as “finfluencers” who know what they are talking about when it comes to money management, some even being recognized by apps like Chime as the experts on “FinTok.”

Looking to social media for money advice and tips?

Here are four finance influencers on TikTok who actually give good advice.

Vivian Tu

“TikTok isn’t where I learned finance — but it’s where a surprising number of people are learning it right now,” described Kraig Kleeman the founder and CEO of The New Workforce.

Kleeman admitted that the financial advice landscape on TikTok can feel like the Wild West, but creators like Vivian Tu — who labels herself on the platform as an “ex-Wall Streeter Helping you get rich” — offer truly valuable content that can help people take control of their money.

“I have a lot of respect for creators like Vivian Tu for her clear myth-busting content regarding everyday money issues,” Kleeman said.

Mady Mills

Beyond TikTok, Mady Mills is best known for being a financial influencer and an on-air host for Yahoo Finance, adding to her clout and credibility.

“Mady’s ability to break down complex financial concepts for her audience into easily understandable insights show that she is worth her salt as a financial influencer,” said Aaron Razon, a personal finance expert at Couponsnake.

“Not only are her contents informative and empowering, but they also help her audience make informed financial decisions, as well as make it possible for them to stay up to date with market trends and economic developments,” Razon stated.

Discover Next: 3 Signs You’ve ‘Made It’ Financially, According to Financial Influencer Genesis Hinckley

Chelsea Fagan

Chelsea Fagan’s message of fiscal responsibility is designed for young women, especially ones who are looking to improve their overall understanding of money and finances for themselves.

Razon pointed out that Fagan, “Creates content that emphasizes the importance of budgeting and saving, financial literacy, lifestyle and finance, and investing and debt management.”

The lessons that Fagan offers on her TikTok channel help empower young women with clear, uncomplicated tools and resources to help young women take control of their financial lives.

Josh Brown

Josh Brown is a registered investment advisor, as well as the co-host of the Compound and Friends Podcast, making him a notable finance expert by bringing years of credentialed experience to his TikTok videos.

According to Razon, Brown’s resume and track record proves “that he knows what he is saying and that it is safe to take both himself and his advice seriously, especially when it comes to investing and financial planning.”

More From GOBankingRates

Sources:

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 4 Finance Influencers on TikTok that Actually Give Good Advice

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.