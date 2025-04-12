4 Fast Food Joints With Cheaper Hamburgers Than McDonald’s

Inflation is wreaking havoc across the country and taxing consumers’ wallets like never before, especially when it comes to basic needs, such as food. One place that many people turn to for thrifty meals is McDonalds, which is known for great hamburgers and low prices.

But does Mickey D’s have a burger that gets you the most bang for your buck? Far from it. While it might not seem as if there is competition when doing side-by-side comparisons of menus, McDonald’s does not always come out as the most frugal option.

Analyzing the cost of a small hamburger and fries combo across the fast food landscape, GOBankingRates found that there are several competitors who beat out McDonald’s in a variety of ways.

Here are four fast food joints with cheaper hamburgers than McDonald’s. Also find out three alternatives to the Golden Arches.

Five Guys

Price: $11.58

You might be thinking that there is no way Five Guys’ price of a small burger and fries beats out McDonald’s until you compare how much more you get from Five Guys. The smallest burger on the menu is still 6.6 ounces, nearly 50% more than the size of a McDonald’s burger, with over double the amount of fries, weighing in at 8 ounces. Burgers to bucks, that’s about twice as much food from Five Guys.

Burger King

Price: $5.49

The cheeseburger at Burger King not only costs a lot less than McDonald’s, but is pretty much the same size and better tasting, according to Business Insider. After sampling McDonald’s, Wendy’s and Burger King, it crowned BK as the winner of the publication’s favorite cheeseburger while also being the least expensive.

Wendy’s

Price: $4.64

Stacking up against McDonald’s and Wendy’s against each other all comes down to a battle of ounces and cents. According to KRTV, Wendy’s has a 4.2-ounce burger and 3.8-ounce fries deal that comes out to $4.64 against McDonald’s 4.3-ounce burger and 1.9-ounce fry meal for $5.18, meaning you only get a little more bigger and a lot less fries for an 54 cents at the home of Ronald McDonald.

Sonic

Price: $1.99

At Sonic, the combo meal is a little different, but so is the value meal that clocks in at only $1.99. For that price, you can get not just a junior hamburger, but two chicken tender wraps of your choice. The only offer from McDonald’s that comes close to Sonic’s value is a double cheeseburger buy one, get one (BOGO) deal of $1 as part of the McValue combo deal.

