Markets

4 Farm Equipment Stocks to Watch Amid Cost & Supply Chain Woes

Contributor
Madhurima Das Zacks
Published
Manufacturing - Farm Equipment Deere & Company DE Kubota Corporation KUBTY AGCO Corporation AGCO
Titan International, Inc. TWI

Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2022

In addition to the investment ideas discussed above, would you like to know about our 10 top picks for the entirety of 2022?

From inception in 2012 through November, the Zacks Top 10 Stocks gained an impressive +962.5% versus the S&P 500’s +329.4%. Now our Director of Research is combing through 4,000 companies covered by the Zacks Rank to handpick the best 10 tickers to buy and hold. Don’t miss your chance to get in on these stocks when they’re released on January 3.

Be First To New Top 10 Stocks >>

Click to get this free report

Deere & Company (DE): Free Stock Analysis Report

AGCO Corporation (AGCO): Free Stock Analysis Report

Titan International, Inc. (TWI): Free Stock Analysis Report

Kubota Corp. (KUBTY): Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

Investing Stocks

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Zacks

Zacks is the leading investment research firm focusing on stock research, analysis and recommendations. In 1978, our founder discovered the power of earnings estimate revisions to enable profitable investment decisions. Today, that discovery is still the heart of the Zacks Rank. A wealth of resources for individual investors is available at www.zacks.com.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular