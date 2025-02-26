4 Expensive U.S. Ski Resorts the Rich Love

Sure, going skiing is fun, but it can be an expensive hobby. You’re looking at several hundred dollars per person, per day. The activity can be even more contingent on location, accommodations and equipment rentals.

Learn More: 5 Google Flights Tricks To Help You Land the Cheapest Holiday Airfare

Try This: 6 Subtly Genius Moves All Wealthy People Make With Their Money

While you don’t need to be wealthy to take advantage of ski resorts, you do need to set aside a significant amount of money to chase powder.

According to the Powder, one of the oldest publications covering skiing and snowboarding, there are several places that are actually more expensive than others, even if their reputation isn’t as such.

Here are four that have exorbitant costs.

Aspen Snowmass, Colorado

Yes, this palace is one of the most expensive in the US. You’ll pay an average of around $2,138 for accommodations each night and $264 for a daily lift ticket. You could pay for a season pass, but that will set you back around $3,000.

Discover More: 10 Airline Rewards Programs That Provide the Most Value for Your Points

It could be worth it to check this place out as you do have four mountains to choose from. The dining options are plentiful as you can choose from casual takeout options all the way to high-end fine dining.

Vail Mountain, Colorado

Yup, it’s another Colorado location on this list (it is one of the most popular states to go skiing, after all).

Vail already has a reputation for being expensive, but paying around $295 for a daily pass gets you access to the infamous Black Bowls. Accommodation is cheaper, just averaging $759 nightly. The resort-like village also has spas, casual restaurants, an ice rink and more. There are several neighborhoods or small areas, each with its own features and plenty of walkable areas.

Deer Valley Resort, Utah

One of the priciest ski resorts in Utah is Deer Valley Resort. It offers a lot of amenities like local ski tours and even the ability to ski with Olympic athletes. A daily lift ticket will set you back around $299, which is around what you’re paying at other resorts of this stature.

You can also choose from several accommodations, including ones that can set you back several thousand dollars a night. Granted, some of these are vacation homes with several bedrooms. Still, you’ll pay more than your average budget hotel.

Breckenridge, Colorado

Breckenridge has been increasing in popularity. Although it’s more “affordable” than the others on this list, you’ll still be paying a pretty penny. Daily tickets will cost you around $269 and, if you need to rent equipment, you’re looking at around $75 a day.

Sure, it’s not too shabby, but nearby accommodations aren’t nearly as affordable. You’ll pay upwards of around $778 per night, though the price could go up based on where you stay and other factors like the type of room you want.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 4 Expensive U.S. Ski Resorts the Rich Love

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.