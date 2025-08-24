4 Expenses Boomers Should Plan For in Retirement If They’ll Be Retiring Solo

At last, retirement is in sight. As you come upon the home stretch of your life in the office, you’re starting to think about what you’d like your time off the clock to look like.

Having a good time in retirement can be a little easier if you’re around people you adore, whether they’re your friends and family (even that son-in-law you’ve come to love begrudgingly). But that doesn’t mean you can’t make like Mary Tyler Moore and make it on your own. Because even with others around, if you’re living solo, you’ll have a lot of time to yourself. With some careful budgeting, you can have a high flying and fun retirement even on your lonesome.

Subscription Boxes for Hobbies

Now that you have all the time in the world, you figure why not start a new hobby. None of the conventional hobbies, like joining a walking club or taking up canasta, are sparking joy these days. Where do you turn for inspiration? Try a subscription box. Using a service like Cratejoy, you could pick any number of subscription boxes that might bring a new hobby to your doorstep every month.

The Adults & Crafts box comes with craft projects for grown-ups, complete with tools, materials and instructions you need to complete the project of the month. You also have the option of requesting any of the more than 50+ available crafts at any time. To try a box and see if you’d like it, you can get a one-month option for $36 a box. It runs $35 per box for a three-month subscription, as well as $34 and $33 a month for six and 12 months, respectively.

There are other options for cocktail lovers, people who want to collect crystals and even folks who want to get into tinned fish. Truly, there’s a hobby for everyone. You just need to open the right box.

Travel Packages

One of the biggest perks of retirement life is the freedom to travel. But planning a trip — especially an international trip — solo can feel daunting. The beauty of group travel packages is that they give you the pleasure, and security, of fellow travelers and guides who know their way around the terrain.

You certainly don’t lack group travel options, including packages especially for seniors. The renowned travel company EF Go Ahead Tours hosts national and international tours geared toward seniors, such as a 10-day jaunt to London for prices that average between $2,400 and $3,000 (of course, prices may vary on the time and destination). You also get the benefit of picking tours geared toward people who prefer a more leisurely pace instead of high-octane ways of stamping their passports.

Gym Memberships

Getting active in your senior years can help you stay mobile and independent for as long as possible, which is even more important when you live alone. Working out at a gym can give you access to personal trainers who can develop a wellness plan especially for you, as well as group classes like yoga, water fitness or Zumba — where you can meet some friends and motivation partners.

Some popular gyms like Planet Fitness offer relatively low membership costs, like $10 a month with an annual $49 fee. However, if the prospect of a trendy gym is intimidating, you can always try the YMCA, which is known for including people of all backgrounds. Membership prices may vary depending on your region, but you can expect your monthly fee to hover between $60 and $70 or so, plus joiner fees.

Senior Center Membership Fees

Your home may be your castle, but sometimes you have to explore new terrain — even if it’s only the local senior center. Instead of whiling away your time in front of that new Netflix docuseries, you could be making new friends over a board game, participating in an educational program or art class, or even attending a dance (bet you thought those ended after high school).

When you’re creating your retirement budget, you should factor in senior center membership fees every year, month or for a set period of time. Now, some senior centers are free for people over a certain age; others, however, do require you to pay for membership, and the prices and payment structures vary significantly. Investigate the senior centers near you to learn more about their costs, and to see if they have programs you’d enjoy.

