Semiconductor ETFs continue to outperform the broader market thanks to surging demand for chips from manufacturers of everything from smartphones to cars, laptops, PCs, video games and data centers. Chips have become integral in anything powered by software.

Many advanced chips are designed in the US, but only around 12% are manufactured here. Taiwanese chipmaker TSMC (TSM), the world’s largest and most advanced contract chip manufacturer, announced recently that it was increasing capital investments by at least 47% this year to meet surging demand.

Tech giants such as Apple (AAPL) and Amazon (AMZN) are now designing some of their chips in-house, but they still have rely on Asian manufacturers. We have also seen an acceleration in the industry consolidation, with Nvidia’s (NVDA) plan to acquire chip designer Arm and AMD’s (AMD) deal with Xilinx (XLNX).

The iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (SOXX) is a modified market cap weighted ETF. It has 30 holdings with a cap of 8% on individual securities. Intel (INTC) and Broadcom (AVGO) are its top holdings.

The VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (SMH) also follows a market cap weighted index. Taiwan Semi and Nvidia are its top holdings.

The SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (XSD) is an equal weighted ETF. The Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors Portfolio (PSI) is a smart Beta ETF.

