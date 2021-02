Robots and artificial intelligence (AI) are increasingly becoming an integral part of our lives. There are so many AI enabled applications that impact our daily lives.

The pandemic further accelerated automation and the trend is likely to continue, with declining costs and improving performance. The global market for robots is expected to grow to about $210 billion by 2025, per Statista.

The ROBO Global Robotics and Automation Index ETF (ROBO), the first ETF in the space, invests in 84 global companies that are driving transformative innovations in robotics, automation, and AI. 3D Systems (DDD) and iRobot Corporation (IRBT) are its top holdings.

The Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF (BOTZ) is the largest product in the space, with over $2.7 billions in assets. NVIDIA (NVDA) and Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) get the highest allocations in the portfolio.

The iShares Robotics and Artificial Intelligence Multisector ETF (IRBO) is the cheapest product in the space. It follows an equal-weighted index. Baidu (BIDU) and MicroStrategy (MSTR) are among the top holdings.

The First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (ROBT) follows a modified equal-weighted index. Please watch the short video above to learn more about these ETFs.

Disclosure: I own IRBO in the ETF Investor Portfolio.

