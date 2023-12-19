4 ETF Areas & Stocks to Win on Upbeat November Retail Sales

Retail Sales in the United States increased 4.1% year-on-year in November 2023, marking the strongest annual growth since February, following a downwardly revised 2.2% gain in October. Sales rose 0.3% sequentially in November, stronger than the 0.2% decline in October and better than the Dow Jones estimate for a decrease of 0.1%, as quoted on CNBC.

Sales remained solid despite a 2.9% slide in receipts at gas stations, as energy prices broadly slumped during the month. Barring autos, sales rose 0.2%, again better than the forecast for no change. Stripping out autos and gas, sales rose 0.6%.

Below we highlight a few areas and the related ETFs that may benefit handsomely.

Winning Areas

Motor Vehicle & Parts Dealers

Sales of this category gained 0.5% sequentially in June and up 6.1% year over year.

First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF CARZ follows the S-Network Electric & Future Vehicle Ecosystem Index constituents are chosen by selecting the eligible Pure-Play companies in descending order of float-adjusted market capitalization until 100 constituents have been selected.

Group 1 Automotive Inc. GPI is one of the leading automotive retailers in the world, with operations primarily located in the United States and the UK. The stock has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Food and Drink Places

Sales at restaurants and bars increased 11.3% year over year and 1.6% sequentially.

AdvisorShares Restaurant ETF EATZ – The AdvisorShares Restaurant ETF is an actively managed exchange-traded fund that seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing at least 80% of its net assets in securities of companies that derive at least 50% of their net revenue from the restaurant business. The fund charges 99 bps in fees.

Wingstop WING – Wingstop Inc. franchises and operates restaurants. The Company's operating segment consists of Franchise segment and Company segment. The fund has a Zacks Rank #1.

Non-Store Retailers

Sales at non-store retailers rose 10.6% year over year in June. Sequentially, sales are up 1.0%.

ProShares Online Retail ETF ONLN tracks the ProShares Online Retail Index is a specialized retail index that tracks retailers that principally sell online or through other non-store channels.

The Zacks Rank #1 Amazon.com AMZN is one of the largest e-commerce providers, with sprawling operations in North America, now spreading across the globe.

Health & Personal Care Stores

Sales gained 0.9% sequentially in November and 10.9% year over year.

Global X Funds Global X Health BFIT – The uderlying Indxx Global Health & Wellness Thematic Index tracks the performance of companies listed in developed markets that provide products and services aimed at promoting physical wellness through active and healthy lifestyles, including but not limited to fitness equipment and technology, athletic apparel, nutritional supplements, and organic/ natural food offerings.

Procter & Gamble PG – As far as stocks are concerned, investors can take a look at PG. Procter & Gamble or P&G, is a branded consumer products company which markets its products in more than 180 countries primarily through mass merchandisers, grocery stores, membership club stores, drug stores, department stores, distributors, baby stores, specialty beauty stores, e-commerce, high-frequency stores, pharmacies, electronics stores and professional channels. The fund has a Zacks Rank #3.

