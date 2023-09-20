4 Essential Tips to Growing Your Practice

To survive, businesses must grow. Growing your practice is important in all fields, but it is particularly critical for financial advisors. Without growth, advisors risk falling into a rut and becoming stuck. Here are four tips that can help you grow your practice.

The Key to Growing Your Practice – Attend Conferences

Attending live events is critical to personal and professional growth. Humans are creatures of habit. We all have routines that we lean into day in and day out. It can be very easy to become complacent. However, when these routines are altered, our brains become more open to learning new information.

As such, travel is a frequent go-to for vacation. It gets us out of our daily grind and brings us into a new rhythm. Conferences are not vacations, but they do involve travel. Thus, when attending a conference, our brains are more open to learning. Conferences like Exchange, which offer panels and insights from industry thought leaders and experts, are an excellent opportunity to break free from whatever rut an advisor might find themselves in and learn new skills.

There are additional benefits to attending conferences. They are excellent for networking and expose you to people and ideas that normally wouldn’t cross your path.

Find Your Niche

It can feel more intuitive to have your services be broader. The temptation to be all things to all people is powerful. You want the largest possible market, right?

Not necessarily. When you aim broadly, you are competing with every other advisor for every client. When you become an expert in a niche market, such as “retired Broadway stars” or “mid-career healthcare professionals,” it is easier to differentiate yourself. Your clients will also be more loyal if you deeply understand their specific needs.

Know Your Worth

Everyone struggles to assign value to their work. It can be tempting to compromise on price to bring in new clients, but that could be a mistake. You might be undercutting yourself if you undercharge.

The better play is to clearly express how you help clients achieve their goals. Bake in a fee that reflects what you are worth. Accordingly, if you’ve properly expressed your value, clients won’t balk.

Growing Your Practice by Leaning Into Brand

Part of the challenge of having your own practice is that you likely became a financial advisor and not a marketing guru for a reason. However, to truly grow your practice, you need to acquire some marketing skills.

An easy thing you can do is pay attention to branding. Have a consistent, specific way that you appear on social media. Stay up to date. Write posts that have a unique tone of voice. Spend the resources needed for a simple, effective logo and clean, easy-to-use website. These are all minor touches, but they go a long way toward growing your practice.

Register for Exchange here.

For more news, information, and analysis, visit VettaFi | ETF Trends.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.