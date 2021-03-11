Markets
4 Electric Vehicle Stocks That Have Fallen Big

Jose Najarro The Motley Fool
In today's video, I talk about 4 electric vehicle (EV) stocks that have taken a considerable dip since the market correction. They are all hitting different markets and are in various stages in their business life.

  1. Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) is hitting multiple countries with both EV Sedans and SUVs. In its most recent quarter (Q4 2020), its delivered 180,570 vehicles.
  2. NIU Technologies (NASDAQ: NIU) is mainly in China but expanding into other countries with its EV Scooters. In its most recent quarter (Q4 2020), it sold 150,465 Scooters.
  3. NIO Inc. (NYSE: NIO) similar to NIU, is mainly in the China market with its EV SUVs and new Sedan model. In its most recent quarter (Q4 2020), it delivered 17,353 Vehicles.
  4. Lucid Motors, which did a SPAC merger with Churchill Capital (NYSE: CCIV). Lucid Motors is in the stages of delivering its first EV luxurious sedan within the next year to the U.S. Market.

Jose Najarro owns shares of NIU Technologies. The Motley Fool owns shares of and recommends Tesla. The Motley Fool owns shares of NIO Inc. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy

 

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

