4 Education Stocks to Gain on Growing Demand for Online Classes

Schools have finally started reopening in the United States. Although most Americans expect all schools to reopen in the fall, there are chances that teachers and students may not be there, as many schools districts that have opened are also reporting a rise in spread of the virus.

The U.S. education system has been one of the biggest casualties of the pandemic and online education has been the only way to complete the semester this year.

Students, Parents, Prefer Remote Learning

Although both parents and students believe that public education is among Americans’ top priorities, most students feel they should continue their education through some form of distance learning, according o a poll conducted by Morning Consult, a private company that does national political polling.

Around 52% of the adults polled opposed reopening of K-12 schools for in-person instruction in fall 2020 amid the pandemic, and close to 80% said hybrid, online-only or home-school instruction would be most beneficial.

Moreover, experts believe that infections could peak in autumn when most schools start their semesters. Schools, including K-12, remained closed in the United States for more than three months. Though the closure of schools prevented the infection from spreading, the fact that reopening of schools, despite adhering to CDC guidelines, has seen a rise in the spread of the virus, which is once again increasing worries.

Online Education to Gain Traction

Schools across the world have started imparting classes online given that there are no immediate signs of coronavirus subsiding. In fact, experts and the World Health Organization predict that a second wave of coronavirus might hit countries that are rushing to reopen businesses and the economy, which is already proving true to a great extent.

A report from UNESCO says more than 1 billion students have been prevented from attending schools, colleges and universities. Around 1.5 billion students — close to 90% of all primary, secondary and tertiary learners in the world — are no longer able to physically go to school.

Although most students are staying at home during this time, they can keep on learning with various video lectures, online seminars, animations, reading materials and even opt for online tests. This is where online education can be a game changer.

Our Choices

The adoption of online solutions in recent months has been unprecedented. With no timeline for a possible coronavirus vaccine, it is likely that parents, students as well as teachers are likely to prefer shifting to online education. Given this scenario, it is prudent to keep a close watch on these four online education providers that are poised to grow.

K12, Inc. LRN is a leading national provider of proprietary curriculum and educational services created for online delivery to students in kindergarten through 12th grade, or K-12.

The company’s expected earnings growth rate for next year is 78.3%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for current-year earnings has improved 32.1% over the past 60 days. K12 sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

American Public Education, Inc. APEI is an online provider of higher education, focused primarily on serving the military and public service communities.

The company’s expected earnings growth rate for next year is 4.6%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for current-year earnings has improved 34.1% over the past 60 days. American Public Education has a Zacks Rank #1.

Career Education Corporation PRDO offers bachelor’s, associate and non-degree programs in information technologies, visual communication and design technologies.

The company’s expected earnings growth rate for the current year is 11%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for current-year earnings has improved 0.7% over the past 60 days. Career Educationcarries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Lincoln EducationalServices Corporation LINC is a leading and diversified for-profit provider of career-oriented, post-secondary education headquartered in West Orange, NJ.

The company’s expected earnings growth rate for the current year is more than 100%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for current-year earnings has improved 200% over the past 60 days. Lincoln Educational carries a Zacks Rank #2.

