4 Easy Ways To Improve Your Financial Literacy Through Your Bank’s Resources

In a 2024 article aimed at the industry it serves, the Bank Insurance and Securities Association (BISA) advised banks and credit unions to prioritize financial literacy because educated customers are empowered customers and empowered customers are good for business.
Many financial institutions have seen the light and developed valuable programs, services, materials and tools designed to educate their clients and customers about managing, safeguarding and growing their money.
There’s a good chance your bank offers free and helpful financial literacy resources that can guide you on your financial journey. Here’s how to take advantage of them.
Check Out: Fidelity Says This Is a Surprising Risk of Holding Too Much Cash — Do You Have Too Much?
Read Next: 4 Low-Risk Ways To Build Your Savings in 2025
Start by Visiting Your Bank’s Financial Literacy Portal
Nearly all big banks and many smaller ones offer a vast range of financial education resources, from primers on the basics of money management to in-depth tutorials on complex concepts like options trading.
If your bank dedicates a section of its app or website to financial literacy, that should be your first stop for high-quality, concise and credible information on a variety of financial topics. For example, Bank of America’s Better Money Habits portal offers educational articles, videos and tips on:
- Budgeting
- Saving
- Investing
- Homeownership
- Debt
- Credit
- Paying for college
- Buying and financing cars
- Personal banking
- Taxes
- Income
- Retirement planning
Learn More: If You’re Thinking About Getting a CD, Suze Orman Says You Should Do It Now — Here’s Why
If Your Bank Doesn’t Have a Podcast, Many Others Do — Tune In
Many banks offer fun and informative podcasts that cover general financial literacy or niche topics — and you don’t have to be a customer to tune in and learn. The following is a mix of examples from big banks, a small bank and a credit union:
- Veritex Community Bank: “Truth in Texas Banking”
- First Alliance Credit Union: “Good Money Moves”
- J.P. Morgan Chase: “Making Sense”
- HSBC: “Global Viewpoint”
(If you can’t listen on Apple Podcasts, most podcasts will also be on Spotify and other podcast platforms.)
Take a Deeper Dive With Your Bank’s — or Any Bank’s — Webinars
Webinars are virtual presentations or seminars that, like podcasts, some banks offer and others don’t. Also like podcasts, anyone can take part no matter where they keep their money.
For example, Chase offers its monthly “Markets: In The Know with J.P. Morgan Wealth Management,” which features experts who break down and explain various wealth management concepts and strategies.
Ask About Financial Counseling, Coaching and Planning Services
More financial institutions are offering their customers sessions with financial advisors, coaches and counselors to give them personalized advice and help them craft customized strategies according to their goals and resources.
For example, Navy Federal Credit Union offers free financial counseling sessions to all its customers, as does USAA.
More From GOBankingRates
- 5 Luxury Cars That Will Have Massive Price Drops in Spring 2025
- 8 Items To Stock Up on Now in Case of Tariff-Induced Product Shortages
- 7 Wealth-Building Shortcuts Proven To Add $1K to Your Wallet This Month
- 5 Things You Must Do When Your Savings Reach $50,000
Sources
- BISA Portfolio, “Empowering Customers: Why Banks and Credit Unions Should Prioritize Financial Literacy for Long-Term Success”
- Bank of America, “Better Money Habits”
- Chase, “Markets: In The Know with J.P. Morgan Wealth Management”
- Navy Federal Credit Union, “Free Personalized Finance Counseling”
- USAA, “Financial Planning Services”
This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 4 Easy Ways To Improve Your Financial Literacy Through Your Bank’s Resources
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.