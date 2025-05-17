4 Easy Ways To Improve Your Financial Literacy Through Your Bank’s Resources

In a 2024 article aimed at the industry it serves, the Bank Insurance and Securities Association (BISA) advised banks and credit unions to prioritize financial literacy because educated customers are empowered customers and empowered customers are good for business.

Many financial institutions have seen the light and developed valuable programs, services, materials and tools designed to educate their clients and customers about managing, safeguarding and growing their money.

There’s a good chance your bank offers free and helpful financial literacy resources that can guide you on your financial journey. Here’s how to take advantage of them.

Start by Visiting Your Bank’s Financial Literacy Portal

Nearly all big banks and many smaller ones offer a vast range of financial education resources, from primers on the basics of money management to in-depth tutorials on complex concepts like options trading.

If your bank dedicates a section of its app or website to financial literacy, that should be your first stop for high-quality, concise and credible information on a variety of financial topics. For example, Bank of America’s Better Money Habits portal offers educational articles, videos and tips on:

Budgeting

Saving

Investing

Homeownership

Debt

Credit

Paying for college

Buying and financing cars

Personal banking

Taxes

Income

Retirement planning

If Your Bank Doesn’t Have a Podcast, Many Others Do — Tune In

Many banks offer fun and informative podcasts that cover general financial literacy or niche topics — and you don’t have to be a customer to tune in and learn. The following is a mix of examples from big banks, a small bank and a credit union:

(If you can’t listen on Apple Podcasts, most podcasts will also be on Spotify and other podcast platforms.)

Take a Deeper Dive With Your Bank’s — or Any Bank’s — Webinars

Webinars are virtual presentations or seminars that, like podcasts, some banks offer and others don’t. Also like podcasts, anyone can take part no matter where they keep their money.

For example, Chase offers its monthly “Markets: In The Know with J.P. Morgan Wealth Management,” which features experts who break down and explain various wealth management concepts and strategies.

Ask About Financial Counseling, Coaching and Planning Services

More financial institutions are offering their customers sessions with financial advisors, coaches and counselors to give them personalized advice and help them craft customized strategies according to their goals and resources.

For example, Navy Federal Credit Union offers free financial counseling sessions to all its customers, as does USAA.

