4 Easy Side Hustles That Could Earn You $5,000 or More in 2023

Getting a side hustle could be a good move if you're unhappy with how much money you currently make. Most side hustle opportunities are flexible, allowing you to work in your free time. You can boost your income to hit your debt payoff or savings goals.

If you're new to part-time gigs, you may be looking for an easy opportunity. While not all gigs may be considered easy for everyone, we've outlined some side hustles that are popular, require little to no upfront costs or training, and could help you earn $5,000 or more in 2023.

1. Grocery shopper and delivery driver

Grocery delivery apps gained popularity during the early days of the pandemic. Despite many aspects of our daily life returning to normal, the need for this service has not gone away.

If you're looking for a flexible side hustle opportunity, you may want to become a grocery delivery driver. In this role, you shop for customer grocery orders and then deliver groceries to their homes.

Instacart is one company that hires independent contractors for this kind of work. Based on commentary found on Reddit, many Instacart workers report making around $20 hourly.

With this estimated hourly rate in mind, you could expect to make a yearly income of $5,000 or more by working about five hours weekly.

2. Food delivery driver

A similar popular side hustle opportunity is a food delivery driver. Like grocery delivery apps, takeout and delivery apps continue to thrive as more people pay for added convenience.

You can get paid to pick up restaurant takeout orders and deliver them to customers' homes. Uber Eats is one company that hires independent contractors for delivery driver roles. Based on commentary on Reddit, many Uber Eats workers report making around $25 hourly.

With this estimated rate in mind, you can expect to make a yearly income of $5,000 or more by working about four hours weekly.

3. Bartender or server

If you're someone who finds it easy to be around others and like making conversation, you may want to get a side hustle as a bartender or server. This gig can be fun and rewarding.

Typically, bartending and serving gigs require workers to work evenings or weekends, but it's not uncommon to find part-time opportunities.

Many states pay low hourly wages for these roles. However, tips can be plentiful. I worked as a waitress throughout college and could pay my rent, car payment, and everyday bills with my earnings. Most other part-time job opportunities would have only paid me my state's minimum hourly wage of $7.25.

Earnings can vary greatly depending on the cost of food and drinks and the type of establishment. If your average hourly wages fall between $25 and $30 an hour, you could expect to earn a yearly income of $5,000 or more by bartending or serving one night a week.

4. Dog walker

Another unique and easy side hustle that may appeal to animal lovers is dog walking. Some pet owners like to pay someone to check in on and walk their dogs when they're away working or traveling. You could get paid to walk and hang out with some cute, furry companions.

Dog walking rates significantly by time and area. Let's imagine you make an average hourly rate of $15. With that number in mind, you can expect to earn a yearly income of $5,000 or more by working about six to seven hours a week.

Instead of working for an app like Rover, a dog-walking and pet-sitting platform, you can boost your income by working directly with clients. Posting in neighborhood social media groups is one way to attract new customers who need your help.

Outline an income goal and stay committed

It's worth noting that there are no income guarantees when it comes to any of the side hustles mentioned above. Your success will greatly depend on how much you work, what days and times you work, and the demand for these skills in your community.

Having an income goal could help you stay committed to your side hustle. If you like what you do, it could be a great way to reach your personal finance goals faster.

