4 Easy Side Gigs To Do Now To Build Your Holiday Fund

Holidays are times that people gather to celebrate traditions, reconnect with loved ones and enjoy time off from work. They also tend to equate to a lot of spending. In fact, the National Retail Federation (NRF) found that the average consumer in the U.S. spends $902 over the winter holidays on things like food, gifts, decorations and other seasonal items.

For many living paycheck to paycheck, losing out on an extra thousand dollars can hamper the holiday cheer. However, you don’t have to fret about your holiday spending if you get started early. With several months to go until the holidays, there are plenty of ways to save up a bit of extra cash each week to cover your end-of-the-year costs. Here are four easy side gigs that you can take part in to boost your savings.

Simple Freelance Jobs

It can be challenging to become a full-time freelancer, but the internet is full of small tasks that almost anyone can do. Freelance platforms like Upwork and Fiverr allow freelancers to both post ads for their work or respond to client ads to get work.

If you have advanced skills, such as speaking a second language fluently or creating digital art, you can harness your expertise for higher-paying jobs. However, easier jobs exist as well. For example, transcription requires you to watch videos or listen to audio files and type up what you hear. Data entry is another simple freelance role where you put information into databases, sometimes as easy as copying and pasting.

Browsing job listings can give you more ideas of what you can do to make some extra money without putting too much effort into the work.

Product Tester

Some companies will pay you just to use their products and services. Product testing is a necessary step in the sales process where brands can discover flaws and potential improvements to their offerings.

To get started, you’ll need to answer a series of screening questions to match you with the right products. The amount you make will depend on several elements, such as the test type, customer demand and duration. These jobs are quite flexible and only require a computer and internet connection.

You can also search job sites for product testing opportunities with specific companies. These jobs often pay more, but require more of a time commitment and expertise. For example, a part-time gig with a home security solutions company may pay $1,200 to $1,500 per week, but will require a background with security technologies and previous product testing and quality assurance experience.

Seasonal Jobs

As it gets closer to the holidays, you’ll find more and more seasonal job opportunities popping up on job search platforms and sites. Due to the influx of tourists in certain areas and increased retail demand, many companies seek additional staff during the holidays.

A quick search can help you find part-time gigs in warehouse operations where you can make between $19.75 and $24 an hour to pack, load and ship items. Other interesting jobs will appear, such as seasonal grape sorter or candy apple maker. These seasonal jobs aren’t always just around holidays but run through different times of the year.

Pet Care

If you’re an animal lover, you can turn your fondness for pets into income. People who travel often can’t always bring their furry friends along, making pet sitting a popular side hustle. Instead of staying at a boarding kennel or pet hotel, many pet owners prefer to have their dogs or cats stay with someone who can take care of them and give them the attention they deserve.

Similarly, working as a dog walker can also help you raise some holiday money. If you’re comfortable with dogs, you can walk multiple dogs at the same time and increase the amount you earn. Both of these jobs are flexible. You can find clients through apps, sites, word of mouth or by promoting your service locally. You can base your rates on a number of factors, including the amount of time you’ll spend with the pet, activities, the number of animals, reputation and your location.

