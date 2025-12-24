4 Drug, Biotech Stocks Rising More Than 50% in 2025 With Room to Grow

The drug and biotech sector witnessed a see-saw performance in 2025. After a weak show for most of the year, the sector picked up in the past couple of months. This can be attributed to improved policies following several large drugmakers’ drug pricing agreements with the Trump administration. Also, strong merger and acquisition (M&A) activity across the industry helped revive gains. The biotech sector has rallied 26% in the past six months, outperforming the S&P 500 index, as seen in the chart below.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Innovation is likely to drive growth in the industry, with key areas like obesity, gene therapy, inflammation and neuroscience drawing investor attention. Regulatory activity remained healthy, with the FDA approving 44 novel therapies as of Dec. 22, 2025. M&A activity should remain strong in 2026.

In this article, we discuss four drug/biotech stocks that have returned 50% or more in the year so far and have room for more growth in 2026 on the back of a solid portfolio and a promising pipeline. These are Mineralys Therapeutics MLYS, Lyell Immunopharma LYEL, Insmed INSM and Nektar Therapeutics NKTR. The stocks have substantially outperformed the industry this year, as seen in the chart below:



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Mineralys Therapeutics

Clinical-stage biotech, Mineralys Therapeutics, is developing its product candidate, lorundrostat, an orally administered, highly selective aldosterone synthase inhibitor, for the treatment of uncontrolled hypertension (uHTN) or resistant hypertension (rHTN), as well as chronic kidney disease (CKD) and obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in several mid-to-late-stage studies.

During the first half of 2025, the company announced that the pivotal phase III Launch-HTN study and the phase II Advance-HTN study of lorundrostat in patients with uncontrolled or resistant hypertension met their primary efficacy endpoints with statistical significance and showed favorable safety and tolerability.

The company also reported positive top-line data from the phase II Explore-CKD study, which showed that lorundrostat added to an SGLT2 inhibitor significantly improved outcomes in hypertensive patients with CKD.

Supported by these data, Mineralys is currently gearing up to submit a new drug application (NDA) for lorundrostat in early 2026. Management believes lorundrostat has the potential to provide best-in-class treatment for high-risk patients with uncontrolled or resistant hypertension.

Mineralys has also completed enrollment in the phase II Explore-OSA study on lorundrostat for the treatment of overweight or obese participants with moderate-to-severe OSA and hypertension. Top-line data from the same is expected in the first quarter of 2026.

MLYS put up a stellar performance in 2025, with shares rallying 203.4% year to date. A positive regulatory update and successful development of lorundrostat should help the stock gain further in 2026.

MLYS currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). Loss per share estimates for 2026 have narrowed from $3.06 to $2.50 in the past 60 days. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Lyell Immunopharma

Clinical-stage biotech, Lyell, focuses on developing next-generation CAR T-cell therapies for patients with hematologic malignancies and solid tumors. The company is developing its lead product candidate, ronde-cel, an autologous CAR T-cell product candidate for treating large B-cell lymphoma (LBCL).

Ronde-cel is being evaluated in the pivotal PiNACLE study for patients with relapsed or refractory LBCL in the third-line or later-line setting and in a phase I/II study in the second-line setting.

A second pivotal phase III study evaluating ronde-cel in patients with LBCL in the second-line setting is expected to begin in early 2026. The FDA has already granted a Regenerative Medicine Advanced Therapy (RMAT) designation to ronde-cel for treating R/R LBCL in the 2L setting as well as in the 3L+ setting.

Lyell recently acquired global (ex-China) rights to LYL273, a novel autologous guanylyl cyclase-C (GCC)-targeted CAR T-cell product candidate from Innovative Cellular Therapeutics. The candidate is being developed in early-stage studies for treating patients with refractory metastatic colorectal cancer (mCRC) and other GCC-expressing cancers.

Earlier data from the phase I study on LYL273 demonstrated dose-dependent clinical activity in patients with refractory mCRC in the United States. The next data update for LYL273 is expected in the first half of 2026.

Favorable data readouts and positive clinical updates could make 2026 a transformational year for Lyell. The company also boasts a strong cash position with approximately $320 million as of Sept. 30, 2025. LYEL put up a strong performance in 2025, with shares rallying 191.6% so far this year.

LYEL currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Loss per share estimates for 2026 have substantially narrowed from $12.68 to $9.70 in the past 60 days.

Insmed

Insmed currently markets Arikayce, which is approved for treating refractory mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease. Arikayce was the first marketed product in Insmed’s portfolio and has been a steady revenue driver for the company. Arikayce recorded sales worth $314.5 million in the first nine months of 2025, increasing 21% on a year-over-year basis.

Notably, Insmed received a major boost when the FDA approved its second product, Brinsupri (brensocatib) as the first treatment for non-cystic fibrosis (non-CF) bronchiectasis in August 2025. The drug was recently approved in Europe for a similar indication.

During the third quarter of 2025, Brinsupri recorded sales worth $28.1 million. The drug is witnessing an early, encouraging commercial launch in the United States and the momentum is expected to continue into 2026.

However, Insmed faced a major setback earlier this month when it announced that the phase IIb BiRCh study, which evaluated Brinsupri in chronic rhinosinusitis without nasal polyps (CRSsNP), failed to meet either its primary or secondary efficacy endpoints. Following this, the company decided to end the development of Brinsupri for CRSsNP.

Insmed is also evaluating Brinsupri in the phase II CEDAR study for the hidradenitis suppurativa indication, with top-line data expected in the first half of 2026. A positive update from the same should help regain investor confidence, which suffered a blow due to the BiRCh study outcome.

Positive regulatory updates and good pipeline progress should keep the stock afloat in 2026. INSM has put up a strong performance, with shares surging 156% in the year-to-date period.

Insmed currently carries a Zacks Rank #3. Loss per share estimates for 2026 have narrowed from $3.65 to $3.58 in the past 60 days.

Nektar

Clinical stage company, Nektar, is developing its lead product candidate, rezpegaldesleukin or rezpeg, in two separate phase IIb studies — atopic dermatitis (REZOLVE-AD study) and alopecia areata (REZOLVE-AA study).

Data from the REZOLVE-AD study announced in June 2025 showed that rezpeg significantly improved EASI scores versus placebo across all dose levels at week 16. Management believes the rapid reduction in EASI scores and improvements in itch support rezpeg’s potential as a first- and best-in-class immune modulator for atopic dermatitis.

The company expects to advance rezpeg into phase III development for treating atopic dermatitis in the first half of 2026.

Earlier this month, Nektar announced that the REZOLVE-AA study of rezpeg demonstrated proof of concept in patients with severe to very severe alopecia areata. Per management, the results support the planned advancement of rezpeg into phase III development for alopecia areata.

Nektar believes that rezpeg is a potential first-in-class resolution therapy that may address the underlying immune system imbalance in autoimmune disorders and inflammatory diseases.

Studies on Nektar’s other candidate, NKTR-255, which is being developed for certain cancer indications, are also progressing well. Several data readouts on the same are expected shortly.

NKTR put up a stellar performance in 2025, with shares skyrocketing 218.8% year to date. A positive regulatory update and successful development of rezpeg should help the stock gain further in 2026.

NKTR currently carries a Zacks Rank #2. Loss per share estimates for 2026 have narrowed from $12.82 to $10.81 in the past 60 days.

Zacks Naming Top 10 Stocks for 2026

Want to be tipped off early to our 10 top picks for the entirety of 2026? History suggests their performance could be sensational.

From 2012 (when our Director of Research Sheraz Mian assumed responsibility for the portfolio) through November, 2025, the Zacks Top 10 Stocks gained +2,530.8%, more than QUADRUPLING the S&P 500’s +570.3%.

Now Sheraz is combing through 4,400 companies to handpick the best 10 tickers to buy and hold in 2026. Don’t miss your chance to get in on these stocks when they’re released on January 5.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Insmed, Inc. (INSM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. (LYEL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc. (MLYS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.