4 Dollar Tree Products That Aren't Worth It

The Dollar Tree is one of my favorite stores to shop at because the prices cannot be beat. And it has a surprising amount of really great products, including things you would not necessarily expect to find for just $1 or $1.25.

But while there's plenty of items worth buying there, some products aren't even worth the buck. Here are four of them.

Discover: This credit card has a rare $300 welcome bonus

More: These 0% intro APR credit cards made our best-of list

1. Water bottles

The Dollar Tree has a great selection of water bottles. Unfortunately, I have bought several of them and they all melt when they are put into the dishwasher. Unless you enjoy hand-washing water bottles and trying to get into the nooks and crannies manually to make sure they are clean, you are better off steering clear of these and paying a little bit more for a dishwasher-safe alternative.

2. Aluminum foil

Dollar Tree aluminum foil is another product that you should absolutely leave on the shelves. Not only is the roll very small so you hardly get any sheets, but it is really hard to unravel and remove the foil from the box. The box is not sturdy enough to cut the foil sheets, and the foil itself is very thin so it tears easily when you don't want it to. It also doesn't do a very good job if you actually want to cover something with it or cook with it.

Pass this stuff up for sure and pick up some better brands elsewhere if you want your foil to actually be usable.

3. Vegetable peelers

We buy several kitchen gadgets from the Dollar Tree and have had a great experience with many of them. Its spatulas are great, and we love the dish towels and oven mitts since they come in different themes and you can match them to the current season.

Unfortunately, vegetable peelers available at the Dollar Tree fall far below the standard we would expect for our kitchen gear -- and we've purchased several over the years to give them a try because we were so surprised that their quality was so far below the other Dollar Tree utensils we bought.

The vegetable peelers we have purchased are, unfortunately, simply unable to actually peel vegetables with any degree of effectiveness no matter how hard we try. This makes them a pretty useless item and we will never make the mistake of buying them at a Dollar Tree again.

4. Knives

Finally, we faced the same disappointment with Dollar Tree knives as we did with the vegetable peelers. We purchased several of them and they were just too dull to do anything with. And when we tried sharpening one of them to fix the problem, it just broke instead of actually developing a blade that you could use to cut meat or vegetables with. Obviously, a knife that is unable to cut anything isn't a knife you need in your kitchen.

If you're looking for any of these four items, it's best to look elsewhere rather than breaking out your credit card at the Dollar Tree and ending up disappointed. The bad experiences I've had with each of these products shows why sometimes buying the cheapest thing isn't the best deal in the end.

Alert: highest cash back card we've seen now has 0% intro APR until 2024

If you're using the wrong credit or debit card, it could be costing you serious money. Our expert loves this top pick, which features a 0% intro APR until 2024, an insane cash back rate of up to 5%, and all somehow for no annual fee.

In fact, this card is so good that our expert even uses it personally. Click here to read our full review for free and apply in just 2 minutes.

Read our free review

We're firm believers in the Golden Rule, which is why editorial opinions are ours alone and have not been previously reviewed, approved, or endorsed by included advertisers. The Ascent does not cover all offers on the market. Editorial content from The Ascent is separate from The Motley Fool editorial content and is created by a different analyst team.The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.