4 Dollar Store Deals That Shocked Me

If you haven't been to a dollar store recently, you're missing out. For a long time I didn't shop at one because I thought it was full of cheap items that weren't even worth $1. But once I gave it a try, I was shocked at the items I found. In fact, I've been able to bulk up my savings account by purchasing some items there that I previously spent a lot more for at other shops.

There are tons of great things to buy at dollar stores. And here are four deals that were especially surprising to me because the items seemed like they were worth much more than what they were selling for.

Discover: This credit card has a rare $300 welcome bonus

More: These 0% intro APR credit cards made our best-of list

1. Glass vases

Finding nice vases for flower arrangements does not have to cost a fortune. In fact, many dollar stores have a wide array of beautiful vases in many styles and colors, including some that look like they're made of crystal.

Picking up a vase at a dollar store is a great way to dress up flowers from your garden or an arrangement from the grocery store. And if you're giving flowers to others, it can also help you give a beautiful gift without having to throw your personal finance goals off track.

2. China

One of the most surprising things I found at my local Dollar Tree recently was china dishes. The shop had a huge variety of styles and patterns, including dishes with fall and holiday themes. I even found the same plates I had purchased at Pier One a few years ago, which have lovely lemons on them.

The dishes and glasses available at dollar stores often look more expensive than they are -- and they make it easier to afford multiple sets for entertaining at different times of the year without breaking the bank to do it.

3. Name-brand cosmetics

I don't wear a lot of makeup but every once and a while it's nice to get dressed up and put on some eyeshadow and lipstick. SInce I don't use it often, I don't want to spend a lot on it, but I also don't want low-quality makeup that isn't good for my skin.

That's why it was so nice to find name-brand cosmetic products at my local dollar store. I've been able to buy cosmetics for a fraction of what it would cost to purchase them at a department store or drugstore, so I don't mind if I don't use them up before they get too old.

4. Spices

Finally, I was surprised to find the dollar store had a huge selection of spices for sale. The containers were the same size and brand as the ones at the grocery store, but they only cost $1 instead of $4 or more. That's a huge percentage saved. In particular, I really like buying spices at the dollar store when I have a recipe that uses a unique spice I don't often use.

Now that I know these deals are available, I make it a point to always look for these items at the dollar store. Doing so has helped me keep a lot of money in the bank.

Alert: highest cash back card we've seen now has 0% intro APR until 2024

If you're using the wrong credit or debit card, it could be costing you serious money. Our expert loves this top pick, which features a 0% intro APR until 2024, an insane cash back rate of up to 5%, and all somehow for no annual fee.

In fact, this card is so good that our expert even uses it personally. Click here to read our full review for free and apply in just 2 minutes.

Read our free review

We're firm believers in the Golden Rule, which is why editorial opinions are ours alone and have not been previously reviewed, approved, or endorsed by included advertisers. The Ascent does not cover all offers on the market. Editorial content from The Ascent is separate from The Motley Fool editorial content and is created by a different analyst team.The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.