4 Dividend Stocks Boost Payouts as Investors Seek Safety in a Volatile Market

The U.S. economy remains resilient, supported by strong corporate earnings and a solid job market. However, AI sector uncertainty, geopolitical and inflationary risks are key headwinds. Investors are rotating to steady industrial growth stocks due to concerns over high valuations in technology companies and the high cost of sustaining the artificial intelligence (AI) revolution.

Inflation remains sticky. The Producer Price Index, which measures wholesale inflation, rose 0.5% in January, up from a revised 0.4% increase in December and above the 0.3% estimate. Core PPI jumped 0.8% after a 0.6% gain the prior month, indicating that price pressures have not fully disappeared. The Federal Reserve’s policy trajectory remains a major focus, as elevated interest rates aimed to curb inflation make borrowing costly for companies and consumers, thereby restraining investment, expansion and overall spending. Investors are also worried about higher taxes or cuts to programs as government debt is exploding. The national debt tops $38 trillion, with deficits fueled by spending on defense, healthcare and green energy.

A war in the Middle East also strongly impacts markets and the economy. Because the region produces much of the world’s oil, supply disruptions can drive crude prices higher, raising inflation and delaying interest rate cuts.

Amid such market conditions, investors who wish to diversify their portfolios can pick dividend-paying stocks. Some of the prominent names are: Acushnet GOLF, Globe Life GL, Eaton ETN and WESCO International WCC. Companies that pay out dividends consistently indicate a healthy business model. Stocks that have raised dividends recently exhibit a sound financial structure and can counter market upheavals. Moreover, stocks that tend to reward investors with a high dividend payout outperform non-dividend-paying entities in a highly volatile market.

Acushnet

Acushnet designs, develops, manufactures and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea and internationally. This Fairhaven, MA-based company currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

On Feb. 26, GOLF declared that its shareholders would receive a dividend of 26 cents a share on March 20, 2026. GOLF has a dividend yield of 0.9%.

Over the past five years, GOLF has increased its dividend six times, and its payout ratio presently sits at 28% of earnings. Check Acushnet’s dividend history here.

Acushnet Dividend Yield (TTM)

Acushnet dividend-yield-ttm | Acushnet Quote

Globe Life

Globe Life is headquartered in McKinney, TX. This Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company markets primarily individual life and supplemental health insurance to lower-middle to middle-income households throughout the United States.

On Feb. 26, GL declared that its shareholders would receive a dividend of 33 cents a share on May 1, 2026. GL has a dividend yield of 0.7%.

In the past five years, GL has increased its dividend six times. Its payout ratio is currently 7% of earnings. Check Globe Life’s dividend history here.

Globe Life Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Globe Life Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | Globe Life Inc. Quote

Eaton

Eaton is a diversified power management company and a global technology leader in electrical components and systems. The Zacks Rank #3 company operates from Dublin, Ireland.

On Feb. 26, ETN declared that its shareholders would receive a dividend of $1.10 a share on March 27, 2026. ETN has a dividend yield of 1.1%.

Over the past five years, ETN has increased its dividend six times, and its payout ratio presently sits at 34% of earnings. Check Eaton's dividend history here.

Eaton Corporation, PLC Dividend Yield (TTM)

Eaton Corporation, PLC dividend-yield-ttm | Eaton Corporation, PLC Quote

WESCO International

WESCO International is one of the largest players in the highly fragmented distribution market for electrical construction products in North America. This Pittsburgh, PA-based company currently carries a Zacks Rank #3.

On Feb. 26, WCC announced that its shareholders would receive a dividend of 50 cents a share on March 31, 2026. WCC has a dividend yield of 6%.

Over the past five years, WCC has increased its dividend three times. Its payout ratio now sits at 14% of earnings. Check WESCO International's dividend history here.

WESCO International, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

WESCO International, Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | WESCO International, Inc. Quote

