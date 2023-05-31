4 Dividend Growth ETFs to Compound Your Wealth

I am a big believer in the power of compounding. When investing in securities that grow their dividend at a fast rate, it puts the power of compounding into overdrive.

In today's video, I cover four of the top dividend growth ETFs available to investors, including the Schwab US Dividend ETF (NYSEMKT: SCHD), which has a five-year dividend growth rate above 15%.

*Stock prices used were end-of-day prices of May 26, 2023. The video was published on May 29, 2023.

Mark Roussin, CPA has positions in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF and iShares Trust-iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Vanguard Specialized Funds-Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Mark Roussin is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through their link they will earn some extra money that supports their channel. Their opinions remain their own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.

