4 Diversified Chemical Stocks to Gain From Demand Rebound

The Zacks Chemicals Diversified industry is poised to benefit from a recovery in demand in certain key markets and the end of customer inventory de-stocking. Improved demand in automotive and a rebound in construction end markets bode well.Industry players such as ALB and MEOH are well placed to benefit from the rebound in demand. Strategic measures, including operating cost reductions and price hikes, are also helping these companies to tide over the still-challenging macroeconomic environment.

About the Industry

The Zacks Chemicals Diversified industry consists of manufacturers of basic chemicals, plastics, specialty chemicals and agricultural chemicals. Companies in this space serve a host of end markets, such as automotive, building & construction, transportation, electronics, aerospace and agriculture. Basic chemicals are produced in large quantities and include petrochemicals and intermediates (such as ethylene, propylene and benzene), polymers (including plastic resins such as polyethylene, polypropylene and polyvinyl chloride) and inorganic chemicals (such as chlorine, caustic soda and titanium dioxide). Specialty chemicals that include catalysts, specialty polymers and coating additives are used in specific fields based on their performance. Agricultural chemicals include herbicides, fungicides and insecticides that are used to protect crops from disease, pests and weeds.

What's Shaping the Future of the Chemicals Diversified Industry?

End-market Demand Recovery Bodes Well: Companies in the chemical-diversified space are expected to benefit from an uptick in demand in certain major markets from the lows witnessed last year. The automotive sector represents a crucial end market for chemical manufacturers. A decline in global vehicle production last year weighed on demand from this segment. Elevated interest rates, coupled with economic slowdown concerns and tariff-related uncertainties, further pressured the market. The automotive industry is expected to rebound this year, supported by accelerating electric vehicle adoption as governments worldwide advance carbon-neutral initiatives. Better affordability, robust demand for hybrid models and aggressive promotional incentives are expected to lift new vehicle sales. As production picks up, the recovery momentum is likely to strengthen through the year. Chemical companies are also seeing signs of a recovery in demand across the construction and electronics markets. Demand in healthcare and packaging markets also remains steady. On a further positive note, customer inventory destocking in building & construction and consumer durables has largely ended, leading to low inventory levels. This is expected to lead to an uptick in chemical demand and volumes.



Self-help Actions to Aid Results: Companies in this space are taking a host of strategic measures, including cost-cutting and productivity improvement, operational efficiency improvement, and actions to strengthen the balance sheet and boost cash flows. In particular, the industry participants are aggressively implementing actions to lower costs. The industry participants are also raising selling prices to counter raw material, energy and logistics cost inflation amid significant disruptions from the Middle East conflict. Such moves are likely to help the industry sustain margins amid the prevailing challenges.



Sluggishness in Europe and China Is a Worry: In China, a slower recovery in economic activities is hurting chemical demand. China is seeing slower economic growth and a sluggish real estate market. A weak property market and a slowdown in infrastructure investments have led to softer demand. The real estate sector has taken a hard hit amid a decline in new home prices, property investment and housing sales. The slowdown in Europe, resulting from low consumer confidence and weaker consumer spending due to high levels of inflation and high interest rates, has also led to softer demand in that region. Energy and feedstock inflation has lowered industrial production and consumer spending in Europe.

Zacks Industry Rank Indicates Upbeat Prospects

The Zacks Chemicals Diversified industry is part of the broader Zacks Basic Materials sector. It carries a Zacks Industry Rank #102, which places it at the top 42% of more than 250 Zacks industries.



The group’s Zacks Industry Rank, which is basically the average of the Zacks Rank of all the member stocks, indicates a bright near term. Our research shows that the top 50% of the Zacks-ranked industries outperform the bottom 50% by a factor of more than 2 to 1.



Before we present a few stocks that you may want to consider for your portfolio, let’s take a look at the industry’s recent stock-market performance and valuation picture.





Industry Underperforms Sector & S&P 500

The Zacks Chemicals Diversified industry has underperformed both the Zacks S&P 500 composite and the broader Zacks Basic Materials sector over the past year.



The industry has gained 10.8% over this period compared with the S&P 500’s rise of 30.2% and the broader sector’s increase of 36.8%.

One-Year Price Performance





Industry's Current Valuation

On the basis of the trailing 12-month enterprise value-to-EBITDA (EV/EBITDA) ratio, which is a commonly used multiple for valuing chemical stocks, the industry is currently trading at 14.93, below the S&P 500’s 18.65X and above the sector’s 13.43X.



Over the past five years, the industry has traded as high as 15.81X, as low as 5.56X and at the median of 9.95X, as the chart below shows.

Enterprise Value/EBITDA (EV/EBITDA) Ratio

Enterprise Value/EBITDA (EV/EBITDA) Ratio

4 Chemicals Diversified Stocks to Keep a Close Eye on

Dow: Based in Michigan, Dow is a material science company that provides a world-class portfolio of advanced, sustainable and leading-edge products. It is benefiting from cost synergy savings and productivity initiatives, along with its investment in high-return projects. DOW remains committed to investing in attractive areas through highly accretive projects. The company focuses on maintaining cost and operational discipline amid a challenging environment. Dow is taking action to cut costs by $1 billion to drive margins, with full benefits expected by 2026. It has also launched the “Transform to Outperform” program to boost productivity, reduce complexity, streamline its end-to-end processes and enable improved returns. The company is committed to returning value to its shareholders by leveraging healthy cash flows and has adequate liquidity to meet its short-term debt obligations.



Dow, a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stock, has expected earnings growth of 352.1% for 2026. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for DOW’s 2026 earnings has been revised 132.4% higher over the past 30 days. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Price and Consensus: DOW

Albemarle: North Carolina-based Albemarle is a premier specialty chemicals company with leading positions in attractive end markets globally. Albemarle is well-placed to gain from long-term growth in the battery-grade lithium market. The market for lithium batteries and energy storage remains strong, especially for electric vehicles (EVs), offering significant opportunities for the company to develop innovative products and expand capacity. Lithium demand is expected to grow with significant global EV penetration. ALB is strategically executing its projects aimed at boosting its global lithium conversion capacity. It remains focused on investing in high-return projects to drive productivity. Albemarle is also taking actions to cut costs, optimize its conversion network and increase efficiencies to preserve its long-term competitive position.



Albemarle, a Zacks Rank #1 stock, has expected earnings growth of 1,675.9% for 2026. The consensus estimate for ALB’s 2026 earnings has been revised 39.9% higher over the past 30 days. The company beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings in three of the trailing four quarters. In this timeframe, it delivered an earnings surprise of 74.5%, on average.

Price and Consensus: ALB

Methanex: Vancouver-based Methanex is the world’s biggest supplier of methanol to major international markets. The Geismar 3 plant enhanced the company’s asset portfolio and future cash generation. Healthy methanol demand in traditional chemical applications also bodes well. The acquisition of OCI Global's international methanol business allows MEOH to strengthen its global production capacity, benefiting from North America’s abundant and favorably priced natural gas feedstock. The buyout will provide operational synergies along with opportunities for revenue diversification. MEOH is also committed to delivering excess cash to its shareholders in the form of dividends and share repurchases.



Methanex, carrying a Zacks Rank #1, has expected earnings growth of 231% for 2026. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for MEOH’s 2026 earnings has been revised 47.7% upward over the past 30 days.

Price and Consensus: MEOH

Air Products: Based in Pennsylvania, Air Products is a leading industrial gases company. The company is benefiting from investments in high-return projects, new business deals, acquisitions and productivity initiatives. It remains committed to its gasification strategy and is executing its growth projects. These projects are expected to be accretive to earnings and cash flows. APD is also boosting productivity to improve its cost structure. It is seeing the positive impacts of its productivity actions. Benefits from additional productivity and cost improvement programs are likely to support its margins.



Air Products, a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) stock, has expected earnings growth of 9.7% for fiscal 2026. The consensus estimate for fiscal 2026 earnings has gone up 1.3% over the past 30 days.

Price and Consensus: APD

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.