4 Discretionary Stocks to Buy on Rising Hopes of a September Rate Cut

Wall Street has been on a rally over the past two months, as investors held their nerves and ignored concerns over the Federal Reserve’s plans with its monetary policy and the impact of tariffs on the economy.

However, concerns over the next rate cut eased last week after Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell hinted at easing the monetary policy next month. This fueled the ongoing rally, as investors finally breathed a sigh of relief.

Given the optimism surrounding rate cuts, investing in consumer discretionary stocks would be a wise decision.

Five such stocks are: Boyd Gaming Corporation BYD, Carnival Corporation & plc CCL, The Walt Disney Company DIS, Netflix, Inc. NFLX and Ralph Lauren Corporation RL. These stocks currently have a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy) and assure good returns. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Rate Cut Hopes Rise

Powell, for the first time in months, hinted at a rate cut in September during the central bank’s annual conclave in Jackson Hole, WY. The Fed Chair said, “The baseline outlook and the shifting balance of risks may warrant adjusting our policy stance.”

He added: “the balance of risks appears to be shifting” between the Federal Reserve’s two goals of optimum employment and price stability. Powell’s comments sent stocks on a rally, with the Dow hitting an all-time closing high of 45,631.74 points.

Investors are expecting a 25-basis-point interest rate cut in September. The Federal Reserve has left interest rates unchanged since December in the current range of 4.25-4.5%. Expectations of a rate cut started rising earlier this month after data showed inflation grew at a pace slower than expected.

The consumer price index (CPI) increased 0.2% sequentially in July, lower than the consensus estimate of a rise of 0.3% and May’s rise of 0.3%. Year over year, CPI rose 2.7% in July, which also came in lower than the consensus estimate of a rise of 2.8%. Markets are now pricing in a 90% chance of a quarter percentage point rate cut in September, up from 75% before Powell’s speech, according to the CME Group’s FedWatch Tool.

5 Discretionary Stocks With Upside

Boyd Gaming Corporation

Boyd Gaming Corporation is a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. BYD owns and operates gaming entertainment properties in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio and Pennsylvania.

Boyd Gaming Corporation’s expected earnings growth rate for the current year is 5.2%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for current-year earnings improved 6.5% over the last 60 days. BYD presently sports a Zacks Rank #1.

Carnival Corporation & plc

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a cruise and vacation company. As a single economic entity, CCL forms the largest cruise operator in the world. Carnival Corporation & plcis the world’s leading leisure travel firm and carries nearly half of the global cruise guests.

Carnival Corporation’s expected earnings growth rate for the current year is 40.9%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for current-year earnings improved 6.4% over the last 60 days. CCL currently carries a Zacks Rank #2.

The Walt Disney Company

The Walt Disney Company has assets that span movies, television shows and theme parks. Revenues were $91.4 billion in fiscal 2024. DIS’ fourth-quarter fiscal 2024 results reflect growth in Disney+ subscribers and Media and Entertainment Distribution businesses. Domestic theme park and resort businesses gained due to guest spending growth attributable to increases in per capita guest spending at theme parks and cruise lines.

The Walt Disney Company’s expected earnings growth rate for the current year is 17.7%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for current-year earnings improved 1.4% over the last 60 days. DIS presently has a Zacks Rank #2.

Netflix, Inc.

Netflix, Inc. is considered a pioneer in the streaming space. NFLX has been spending aggressively on building its portfolio of original shows. This is helping Netflix sustain its leading position despite the launch of new services like Disney+ and Apple TV+, as well as existing services like Amazon Prime Video.

Netflix’s expected earnings growth rate for the current year is 31.4%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the current-year earnings has improved 2.9% over the past 60 days. NFLX currently has a Zacks Rank #2.

Ralph Lauren Corporation

Ralph Lauren Corporation is a major designer, marketer and distributor of premium lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia and internationally. RL offers products in apparel, footwear, accessories, home furnishings, and other licensed product categories.

Ralph Lauren’s expected earnings growth rate for the current year is 19.8%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the current-year earnings has improved 8% over the past 60 days. RL currently carries a Zacks Rank #2.

