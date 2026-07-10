4 Cybersecurity Stocks to Watch in July as AI-Driven Threats Rise

The cybersecurity landscape is becoming more challenging as businesses face a growing number of cyber threats. The rapid adoption of artificial intelligence (AI), cloud computing and connected devices has expanded the attack surface, giving cybercriminals more ways to target organizations. At the same time, businesses are deploying more AI applications, making it increasingly important to protect data, cloud environments and digital identities.

AI is also changing the way cyberattacks are carried out. Attackers are using AI to launch sophisticated cyberattacks, create more convincing phishing campaigns and identify security vulnerabilities faster. As a result, organizations are moving beyond traditional security tools and investing in AI-powered cybersecurity solutions that can detect and respond to threats in real time. Per the Fortune Business Insights report, the global cybersecurity market is expected to grow from $248.28 billion in 2026 to nearly $699.39 billion by 2034, representing a 13.8% compound annual growth rate.

SentinelOne S, Palo Alto Networks, Inc. PANW, Fortinet, Inc. FTNT and Okta OKTA are four cybersecurity stocks that are strategically positioned to ride the waves of a challenging cybersecurity landscape.

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SentinelOne is benefiting from the growing demand for AI-powered cybersecurity solutions as businesses adopt more AI applications and cloud workloads. This Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company’s Singularity platform brings together endpoint, cloud, data and AI security on a single platform, helping customers detect and respond to threats more quickly. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

The company is seeing strong demand for its AI Security, Purple AI and AI SIEM offerings as enterprises look to secure AI applications and automate security operations. These above-mentioned solutions help customers secure AI workloads, automate threat investigations and improve security operations, supporting SentinelOne's long-term growth prospects.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fiscal 2027 earnings is pegged at 36 cents per share, up by a penny over the past 60 days, suggesting 80% growth from the figure reported in fiscal 2026.

SentinelOne, Inc. Price and Consensus

SentinelOne, Inc. price-consensus-chart | SentinelOne, Inc. Quote

Palo Alto Networks is benefiting from growing enterprise demand for integrated cybersecurity platforms. This Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company’s platformization strategy encourages customers to replace multiple security products with a single platform covering network, cloud, endpoint and identity security.

The company is expanding its AI security portfolio through Prisma AIRS, which protects AI applications and AI agents. Its Cortex and XSIAM platforms use AI to automate threat detection and response, helping organizations strengthen cybersecurity as AI adoption continues to grow. Continued growth in PANW’s Secure Access Service Edge (SASE), software firewalls and AI security solutions is expected to support its long-term growth.

The consensus mark for fiscal 2026 earnings is pegged at $3.77 per share, up 1.6% over the past 60 days, suggesting 12.87% growth from the figure reported in fiscal 2025.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. Price and Consensus

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Palo Alto Networks, Inc. Quote

Fortinet continues to benefit from strong demand for network security as businesses modernize their IT infrastructure and move more workloads to the cloud. Fortinet provides network security, cloud security and secure networking solutions to enterprises, service providers and government organizations.

Another Zacks Rank #3 company, Security Fabric platform integrates firewall, endpoint, cloud and network security, giving customers better visibility across their IT environments. The company continues to expand its SASE portfolio and embed AI across its security products to improve threat detection and automate security operations. These initiatives are helping Fortinet meet growing demand for integrated cybersecurity platforms.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2026 earnings is pegged at $3.15 per share, up couple of cents over the past 60 days, suggesting 14.1% growth from the figure reported in 2026.

Fortinet, Inc. Price and Consensus

Fortinet, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Fortinet, Inc. Quote

Okta is a leading provider of identity and access management solutions that help businesses secure employee, customer and machine identities. Okta is benefiting from growing demand for identity security as businesses adopt more cloud applications and AI technologies. The company continues to expand its product portfolio with offerings such as Okta Identity Governance, Privileged Access, Identity Security Posture Management, Auth0 for AI Agents and Okta for AI Agents.

These solutions help organizations manage user and AI identities, control access to applications and reduce the risk of unauthorized access. Okta continues to add large enterprise customers and expand spending from existing customers, supporting steady long-term growth. As businesses deploy more AI applications, this Zacks Rank #3 company remains well positioned to benefit from the rising demand for identity security.

The consensus mark for fiscal 2027 earnings is pegged at $3.83 per share, up 1.1% over the past 60 days, suggesting 9.43% growth from the figure reported in fiscal 2026.

Okta, Inc. Price and Consensus

Okta, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Okta, Inc. Quote

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SentinelOne, Inc. (S) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Fortinet, Inc. (FTNT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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