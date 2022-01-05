4 Cryptos That Could Surpass Solana in 2022

Image source: Getty Images

Solana (SOL) seemed unstoppable in 2021. On Jan. 1 it was in 120th position in the crypto charts with a market cap of around $85 million. At time of writing, it's in fifth place with a market cap of almost $54 billion according to CoinMarketCap. It's grown over 11,000% since the start of the year.

Can it grow any further? And are there any cryptos that might overtake it in terms of market cap? It's hard to say -- especially if Solana doesn't experience more technical hitches and developers continue to build apps on its platform. In fact, some say Solana might eventually overtake Ethereum (ETH).

Potential Solana stoppers

One thing that's for sure is that Solana won't produce 11,000% returns next year. But if it can hold its gains, I'm not convinced many things can overtake it.

However, there are a few potential clouds that could blot out the Solana sun:

Many say Solana is more centralized than other platforms. The issue is that it costs more to run a node on Solana's network than similar smart contract crypto ecosystems, which means there are less nodes and the system is not as decentralized as some would like. But Solana is working on solutions, so this is an area to watch.

It could experience technical difficulties. In September, the Solana network was down for 17 hours which developers blamed on "resource exhaustion." Solana is simply not as road tested as Ethereum, and further problems could dent investor confidence.

It could be overtaken by a newer, faster, cheaper crypto. Bear in mind that Solana only launched its mainnet in 2020. There could be a project we haven't even heard of yet waiting in the wings to steal SOL's thunder. Plus, crypto is a fickle industry and it is difficult to know how much the price has been pushed up by pure speculation.

If Solana does falter and conditions are right for other cryptos to grow, here are some that might reach -- or even surpass -- its $54 billion market cap in 2022:

1. Cardano (ADA)

Solana overtook Cardano earlier this year, but there's not a lot between these two top cryptos in terms of market cap. Cardano's slow and steady approach to development has frustrated some investors. Nonetheless it is an important player and, as it stress tests each development before rolling it out, it is less likely to be hit by technical or security issues.

Cardano has also built relationships with various governments and organizations in the developing world. This means it's well positioned to deliver real world solutions. When founder Charles Hoskinson set out Cardano's 2022 roadmap, he promised the launch of various new projects as well as the potential to bring decentralized finance services to many people in Africa.

Percentage gain required to surpass Solana: 18%

2. Cosmos (ATOM)

Dubbed the "internet of blockchains," Cosmos makes it easier for different blockchains to communicate with each other. Right now, it can be difficult to use tokens built on the Ethereum network on, say, Solana. Which means interoperability solutions will grow in importance as the cryptocurrency industry develops.

Percentage gain required to surpass Solana: 685%

3. The Sandbox (SAND)

Popular metaverse token The Sandbox has already produced extraordinary returns this year, but Sandbox could still have some juice in the tank. Ark Invest's Cathy Wood thinks the metaverse will be worth trillions, and she's not alone.

The Sandbox has grown over 850% in the past three months and 16,000% since the start of the year, so there's a good chance it's been pushed up by speculators and is due for a correction. Nonetheless, if interest in the metaverse continues to grow, Sandbox could be a contender to overtake Solana.

Percentage gain required to surpass Solana: Over 880%

4. Livepeer (LPT)

Livepeer exemplifies a rising trend in the use of blockchain technology: decentralized infrastructure. Users can earn LPT tokens by contributing their unused computer processing power to the network. This means Livepeer can support video streaming without spending a fortune on expensive infrastructure. Clients get cheaper videos and Livepeer contributors gain LPT rewards.

Livepeer has a long way to go if it's to come close to Solana. Indeed, it's currently the 103rd biggest crypto by market cap -- not far from where Solana sat in the charts this time last year. This type of application could well be a trend to watch in 2022.

Percentage gain required to surpass Solana: Over 6,250%

Chasing the sun

The cryptocurrency industry is extremely difficult to predict. Not only is it a relatively new and unregulated market, but the hype factor can knock things sideways, as we've seen with various meme coins.

The coins above all have solid potential for 2022 and are listed on major cryptocurrency exchanges. But no cryptocurrency investment is without risk and there are no guarantees these coins will surpass Solana. It's wise to only invest money you can afford to lose and research any crypto thoroughly before you part with your hard-earned cash.

Emma Newbery owns Solana, Ethereum, Cardano, Cosmos, The Sandbox, and Livepeer.

We're firm believers in the Golden Rule, which is why editorial opinions are ours alone and have not been previously reviewed, approved, or endorsed by included advertisers. The Ascent does not cover all offers on the market. Editorial content from The Ascent is separate from The Motley Fool editorial content and is created by a different analyst team.The Motley Fool owns and recommends Ethereum. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.