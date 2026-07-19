4 Cryptocurrencies Poised to Deliver Huge Gains, According to Standard Chartered

Key Points

Standard Chartered has set ultra-bullish price predictions for Bitcoin, Ethereum, Solana, and XRP.

Growing rates of institutional adoption will push these cryptos higher over the long term.

While Standard Chartered has lowered its price targets for 2026, it has largely kept its price targets for 2030 in place.

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If you're looking for an optimistic take on the future trajectory of the crypto market, look no further than Standard Chartered (OTC: SCBFY). The bank's digital assets research team, led by Geoff Kendrick, has consistently set ultra-bullish price targets for the world's top cryptocurrencies.

If Standard Chartered is right, the following four cryptocurrencies could deliver huge gains during the next 12 to 18 months.

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Bitcoin

Even amid a bear market for crypto, Standard Chartered has doubled down on its bullish price targets for Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC). It now thinks Bitcoin is headed to $100,000 by the end of 2026. Moreover, it is now predicting that Bitcoin could hit $200,000 in 2027 and a price of $500,000 in 2030.

Those staggering future gains are being powered by sharply rising rates of institutional adoption of Bitcoin. Simply put, Wall Street institutions are creating new investment products for Bitcoin, large institutional investors are adding Bitcoin to their portfolio mix, and companies are adding Bitcoin to their balance sheets as a treasury asset.

Ethereum

Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) could also be headed for major gains during the next 12 to 18 months. Currently trading just under $2,000, Ethereum could hit a price of $10,000 by the end of 2027, according to Standard Chartered. In May, the bank predicted Ethereum might eventually hit a price of $40,000 by 2030.

The investment thesis for Ethereum is based on its role as the top blockchain network for decentralized finance (DeFi). Ethereum has been at the forefront of the top trends in the DeFi sector, including the rise of stablecoins and the emergence of real-world asset (RWA) tokenization, which are tradeable crypto ownership representations of things like stocks and bonds.

Both of these segments of the DeFi sector are now growing at exponential rates, and Ethereum is well-positioned to take advantage of their rapid growth. It helps, too, that the White House has rallied behind Ethereum as a key player in the build-out of its crypto and blockchain ambitions.

Solana

Solana (CRYPTO: SOL) is a faster, cheaper version of Ethereum. That's the key to understanding why Standard Chartered has set such a lofty price target for it. The bank now thinks Solana could hit $265 by the end of 2027 and a price of $2,000 by 2030. Based on a current price of about $75, that's a hefty 2,500% gain within a relatively short period of time.

What's exciting for crypto investors is that Solana is finally starting to deliver on its early promise as a so-called Ethereum-killer. Solana has become one of the most important blockchains for DeFi, ranking behind only Ethereum in terms of total value locked (TVL), or the total value of digital assets committed to a blockchain.

For Solana to deliver 2,500% gains, it will need to make the full pivot from being a blockchain based around retail meme coin trading to a blockchain offering institutional-grade DeFi products to banks and financial institutions.

XRP

Finally, there's XRP (CRYPTO: XRP), which has long been identified as a potentially explosive crypto investment opportunity. Standard Chartered thinks XRP could hit a price of $7 by the end of 2027 (it now goes for about $1.10), before eventually trading as high as $28 by the end of 2030.

XRP has long been known as the banker's coin, and for good reason. Ripple, the company behind the XRP crypto token, has emerged as a top fintech business building out a blockchain-based payment network for the world's top banks and financial institutions.

New legislation, in the form of the pending Digital Asset Market Clarity Act ("Clarity Act"), could have a huge positive effect on Ripple's future growth ambitions. If it's easier for companies and financial institutions to adopt Ripple's blockchain-based payment solutions, it will likely lead to higher demand for XRP. Over time, this higher demand should push XRP higher.

Are Standard Chartered's price targets too aggressive?

The long-term outlooks for these four cryptocurrencies appear to be very bright. However, the crypto market is highly cyclical, and the recent downturn in the market has already forced Standard Chartered to cut its 2026 price targets.

Even these lowered price targets might be too high. For example, will Bitcoin really hit $100,000 this year? Prediction markets are only giving Bitcoin a 13% chance of doing so. Will Ethereum really hit $4,000 this year? Prediction markets are only giving Ethereum a 10% chance of doing so.

These ultra-bullish price targets are exciting, but if the crypto market doesn't rebound in the second half of 2026, Standard Chartered may need to reduce its price targets again. So be prepared to adjust your expectations accordingly.

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Dominic Basulto has positions in Bitcoin, Ethereum, Solana, and XRP. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Bitcoin, Ethereum, Solana, and XRP. The Motley Fool recommends Standard Chartered Plc. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.