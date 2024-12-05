4 Crypto-Focused Stocks to Grab as Bitcoin Roars Past $100,000

There’s no stopping the cryptocurrency rally that has surpassed market expectations in the past month. On Wednesday, Bitcoin (BTC), the world’s most popular cryptocurrency, surpassed the $100,000 mark for the first time, hitting a new all-time high.

The ongoing rally is being fueled by expectations that President-elect Donald Trump will create a crypto-friendly regulatory environment when he assumes office in January 2025. Also, since Trump’s win in the Presidential Election, several pro-crypto lawmakers have entered Congress.

Given the positive sentiment, investing in Bitcoin-centric stocks like NVIDIA Corporation NVDA, BlackRock, Inc. BLK, Coinbase Global, Inc. COIN and Shopify Inc. SHOP, which have strong growth potential for the near term, would be a prudent choice. Each of these stocks has seen positive earnings estimate revision in the past 60 days and carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and 2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Bitcoin Hits All-Time High

Bitcoin was last higher by $102,570.49 on Wednesday night after hitting an all-time high of $103,844.05 earlier in the day. The cryptocurrency gained more than 6.2% in the last 24 hours and has now gained 133% year to date and over 48% since the election.

Wednesday’s move came as Trump announced his plans to nominate Paul Atkins to head the Securities and Exchange Commission, a promise he made during his campaign to replace the present head, Gary Gensler. Investors believe Atkins will help boost the cryptocurrency market, given that he played a major role in shaping crypto policies as co-chair of Token Alliance.

However, the broader rally over the past month has been driven by post-election euphoria. During his campaign, Trump vowed to make the United States the "crypto capital of the world," outlining plans to create a strategic Bitcoin reserve and appoint regulators who support digital assets.

Also, the minutes from the Federal Reserve's latest meeting, released last week, suggested that the central bank plans to implement more rate cuts, albeit "gradually," which will benefit cryptocurrencies. This positive outlook is driving the rally, and experts believe Bitcoin still has a lot of potential and $100,000 is just one of the first landmarks.

4 Bitcoin-Focused Stocks With Growth Potential

NVIDIA Corporation

NVIDIA Corporation is a major player in the semiconductor industry and has been one of the standout success stories of 2023. As a leading designer of graphic processing units (GPUs), the value of NVDA stock tends to surge in a thriving crypto market. This is primarily due to the crucial role that GPUs play in data centers, artificial intelligence, and the mining or production of cryptocurrencies.

NVIDIA’s expected earnings growth rate for the current year is more than 100%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for current-year earnings has improved 4.3% over the past 60 days. Currently, NVIDIA has a Zacks Rank #2.

BlackRock

BlackRock is one of the world’s largest investment managers and is publicly owned. BLK was among the first companies from the traditional market to join the Bitcoin ETF race back in June 2023.

BlackRock’s expected earnings growth rate for the current year is 14.6%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for current-year earnings has improved 4.2% over the past 60 days. BLK currently sports a Zacks Rank #1.

Coinbase Global

Coinbase Global, Inc. offers financial infrastructure and technology to support the global cryptocurrency economy. It provides a main financial account for consumers in the crypto space, a marketplace with liquidity for institutional crypto asset transactions, and technology and services for developers to build crypto-based applications and accept cryptocurrencies securely as payment.

Coinbase Global’s expected earnings growth rate for the current year is more than 100%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for current-year earnings has improved 3.7% over the past 60 days. COIN currently carries a Zacks Rank #2.

Shopify Inc.

Shopify Inc. is an e-commerce corporation that provides a platform for merchants to accept cryptocurrencies as a form of payment. Additionally, SHOP has established integration with CoinPayments, a processor for cryptocurrency payments.

Shopify’s expected earnings growth rate for the current year is 67.6%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current-year earnings has improved 9.7% over the past 60 days. SHOP currently has a Zacks Rank #2.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2024. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

BlackRock, Inc. (BLK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Shopify Inc. (SHOP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Coinbase Global, Inc. (COIN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.