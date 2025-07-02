4 Crypto-Centric Stocks to Watch Closely Before the Next Bitcoin Rally

Cryptocurrencies have not made much movement over the past few days as investors have adopted a cautious stance ahead of the July 9 tariff decision. On Tuesday, Bitcoin (BTC) traded mostly lower but still held its ground.

Bitcoin, which reached an all-time high in late May, has remained mostly above $100,000 over the past few weeks amid geopolitical tensions and tariff woes. However, geopolitical tensions have eased substantially, and hopes of a rate cut by the Federal Reserve have brightened lately. Market experts believe that Bitcoin has the potential to surpass $120,000 this year.

Given this situation, it would be ideal to invest in crypto-focused stocks. We have selected four stocks, namely CME Group Inc. CME, Accenture plc ACN, Visa Inc. V and PayPal Holdings PYPL. Each of these stocks has strong growth potential for 2025 and has seen positive earnings estimate revisions in the last 90 days.

Bitcoin Rally to Gather Steam

Bitcoin has been rangebound over the past few sessions and hovering around $107,000 ahead of the July 9 tariff deadline. The cryptocurrency has recovered substantially after dropping below $100,000 for the first time in 45 days earlier last week, after the United States bombed Iran’s nuclear sites.

However, the tensions between Iran and Israel have eased substantially over the past week after President Donald Trump announced a fragile ceasefire. The Bitcoin rally has faced significant challenges lately, but it hasn't stalled completely. Despite some profit bookings, the cryptocurrency continues to hold strong gains.

Tariff woes have eased substantially, with the United States and China expected to sign a trade deal soon, while investors wait for more trade deal announcements with other countries ahead of the July 8 deadline.

Market sentiment has also turned hopeful in recent weeks, with many expecting the Fed to restart interest rate cuts soon. Inflation has been cooling for the past three months, and a shrinking labor market has given the Federal Reserve enough reason to go for a rate cut. Several Fed officials have indicated over the past few weeks that a rate cut could be announced as early as July. Analysts suggest that a rate cut in the near future could pave the way for Bitcoin to surpass $120,000.

4 Crypto-Centric Stocks With Upside

Visa Inc.

Visa is taking a significant step toward modernizing cross-border money movement. In a move aimed at enhancing the efficiency of global transactions, V is expanding its stablecoin settlement capabilities to the high-performing Solana blockchain. This expansion of V includes collaboration with prominent merchant acquirers Worldpay and Nuvei, marking a pivotal development in the world of digital payments.

Visa’s expected earnings growth rate for the current year is 12.9%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for current-year earnings has improved 0.4% over the last 90 days. V currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

PayPal Holdings

PayPal Holdings provides digital wallet services that enable users to purchase, transfer and sell various cryptocurrencies, such as Bitcoin, Ethereum, Bitcoin Cash and Litecoin. Through PYPL, users can use cryptocurrencies to pay for goods and services from online merchants. Additionally, PayPal’s mobile wallet platform, Venmo, allows users to engage in cryptocurrency buying and selling activities.

PayPal’s expected earnings growth rate for the current year is 9.3%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for current-year earnings has improved 1.2% over the last 90 days. PYPL currently has a Zacks Rank #2.

CME Group

CME Group Inc.’s options give the buyer of the call/put the right to buy/sell cryptocurrency futures contracts at a specific price at some future date. CME offers bitcoin and ether options based on the exchange's cash-settled standard and micro BTC and ETH futures contracts.

CME Group’s expected earnings growth rate for the current year is 9.4%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for current-year earnings has improved 5.5% over the last 90 days. CME presently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Accenture

Accenture plc is a worldwide system integrator that offers consulting, technology and various services. The company promotes Ethereum-based blockchain solutions to businesses, aiming to simplify payment processing.

Accenture’s expected earnings growth rate for the current year is 7.5%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for current-year earnings has improved 1.1% over the last 90 days. ACN currently carries a Zacks Rank #3.

