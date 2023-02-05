4 Credit Card Rules to Follow in 2023 and Beyond

Credit cards can actually be a great financial tool, despite the fact that some financial experts recommend steering clear of them due to their high interest rates.

But if you want credit cards to help your finances instead of hurt your financial stability in the long run, there are four rules you absolutely must follow.

Save: This credit card has one of the longest intro 0% interest periods around

More: Save while you pay off debt with one of these top-rated balance transfer credit cards

1. Avoid paying interest on a credit card

Paying interest on a credit card is inevitably going to make your financial life harder. Credit cards have high interest rates, which is why so many experts suggest avoiding them. You could end up paying upwards of 17%, which would mean most of your payment goes to interest and you make all your purchases cost a lot more.

But, you can entirely avoid paying interest on a card. Just pay it off before interest is charged. Typically, you have 30 days to do that, so if you don't charge more on your card than you can repay when your statement comes, you'll be in the clear. If you need more time to pay off purchases, opt for a card offering a 0% introductory APR on things you buy.

If you don't pay interest, you can benefit from earning credit card rewards without making all your purchases cost more.

2. Always pay your bill on time

Paying late has major consequences. You could damage your credit score along with triggering late fees and also possibly triggering a very high penalty APR. If you're going to use a credit card, you absolutely must be committed to paying the bill on time every time.

You can set up an automatic payment (for at least the minimum but ideally the entire balance) to avoid getting into trouble with a delayed payment.

3. Be smart about fees

Credit cards can charge a whole bunch of fees, such as an annual fee and a foreign transaction fee.

Some of these fees you will always want to avoid. If you travel abroad or make purchases outside of the U.S., be sure you get a card with no foreign transaction fees.

As far as an annual fee, you may actually sometimes want a card that charges one if the perks are worth more than the fee you'll pay. Just add up the value of the cardholder benefits that you'll actually use to decide if the annual fee is worth paying.

4. Steer clear of cash advances

Finally, you absolutely do not want to take a cash advance on your credit card. There is usually a fee for doing so and you will be charged a higher rate of interest. This should be avoided, as cash advances are an unnecessarily expensive way to borrow money.

If you follow these four rules, you can make credit cards work well for you and avoid falling victim to some of the pitfalls that can lead you into trouble with your cards. Just be sure you're committed to following all of them before you get a card to put in your wallet.

Top credit card wipes out interest until 2024

If you have credit card debt, transferring it to this top balance transfer card secures you a 0% intro APR for up to 21 months! Plus, you'll pay no annual fee. Those are just a few reasons why our experts rate this card as a top pick to help get control of your debt. Read our full review for free and apply in just 2 minutes.

We're firm believers in the Golden Rule, which is why editorial opinions are ours alone and have not been previously reviewed, approved, or endorsed by included advertisers. The Ascent does not cover all offers on the market. Editorial content from The Ascent is separate from The Motley Fool editorial content and is created by a different analyst team.The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.