4 Costco Services You Didn’t Know Could Save You Hundreds

Costco is often the first place you think of when you need to load up your pantry with bulk groceries or stock up on essentials like toilet paper before a snowstorm. It’s also a haven for anyone who loves an excellent hot dog or wants to stock their freezer with healthy, affordable meal options. Heck, you can even furnish your home with Costco finds, from the bedroom to the outdoor patio.

It’s safe to say a Costco membership can get you a lot. But what many members don’t realize is that it can save them even more — on everything from insurance to travel. Costco provides a variety of services, including healthcare, vacation packages, moving truck rentals and auto purchasing assistance. Costco even has offerings to benefit business owners.

To get the absolute most out of your membership, take advantage of these little-known services.

Business Health Insurance

If you’re a business owner, then you know that finding high-quality and affordable insurance for your employees can be both time consuming and costly. You may have even sunk money into working with advisors to help you navigate the options. As a Costco member, you can access the CBC Health Insurance Marketplace and its dedicated team of professionals, who can guide you toward the best coverage for your team.

With the motto “Browse, compare, enroll, and manage,” the program is designed to help you find the most cost-effective plan. If the Level-Funded Advantage package works for you, you could save up to 55% — exclusively for Costco members.

Travel Packages

Costco is more than just a warehouse store — it’s also a gateway to incredible vacations. Through Costco Travel, you can escape to the warm sands of Punta Cana, Dominican Republic, or explore world-class museums in Italy.

Thanks to Costco’s partnerships with top travel brands, members can book affordable getaways around the world. Guided vacations make exploring new destinations easier, especially for first-time travelers. Looking to take in the gorgeous greenery and rich legends of Ireland? You could book an eight-day excursion via Brendan Vacations starting at just $3,075 per person. Faith and begorrah, that’s a great deal for a comprehensive tour of Irish culture.

Budget Truck Rentals

Whether you’re moving across town or need to transport that gorgeous sofa you found on Facebook Marketplace into your living room, if you’re a Costco member, you’ll appreciate the 25% discount on Budget truck rentals. These rentals come in a variety of sizes to meet your needs and typically include roadside maintenance services. Depending on your purpose, you can also pick up moving boxes and supplies.

Auto and Home Insurance

Finding the best deal on car and home insurance involves a lot of shopping around — and not the fun kind. If there’s one thing Costco knows how to do, it’s make shopping easier, including for insurance.

Through CONNECT, powered by American Family Insurance, Costco members can get exclusive discounts on home and auto coverage, with options to bundle the two. Even if you rent, you can take advantage of renters insurance at a competitive rate.

Executive members are eligible for even more perks, including roadside assistance, lifetime policy renewability, home glass repair reimbursement, and home lockout assistance.

