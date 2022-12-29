4 Costco Products Your Pet Will Adore

Costco has many wonderful products you'll be eager to break out the credit cards for. From baking products to rotisserie chickens and beyond, there's likely something at Costco that almost every member of your family will enjoy.

And that includes your pets. In fact, owners of both dogs and cats rave about a number of Costco items that your furry family members will adore. Here are a few of the top Costco picks for your animal companions during the holiday season and beyond.

1. Pendleton Blankets

Costco's Pendleton Sherpa Fleece Blankets come in a variety of colors and are priced between $26.99 and $32.99. These machine washable blankets are described by Costco as being "ultra soft and cozy," so it's no wonder pets adore them.

These blankets are such a fan favorite that there are numerous Reddit threads showing dogs -- and even a few cats -- wrapped up tight and looking as comfortable as can be in them. If you're hoping to keep your animal companions warm and comfy on those long winter nights, it may be worth picking one up.

2. Maine Coon Cat House

Costco offers a variety of cat houses, including a Maine Coon Cat House designed for multi-cat households and extra large cats.

Coming in at $199.00, the Maine Coon has a cute little hiding spot for cats and kittens as well as numerous "branches" for jumping and climbing. It's made of solid wood, sisal rope, and household grade carpet so it's also awesome for scratching. With more than 750 reviews and a 4.6 star rating, this feline favorite is worth a look.

3. The La-Z-Boy Newton Pet Sofa

Many pet beds are not particularly attractive, but the La-Z-Boy Newton is an exception.

The sofa is perfect for dogs up to 75 pounds and provides plenty of room to sprawl out or cozy up in one of the raised corners with bolsters on three sides. While the pet bed is priced at $219, it periodically goes on special (it's $50 off as of the start of December).

The cushion can be removed for washing so the bed will stay looking nice, and more than 600 user reviews are overwhelmingly positive, so consider splurging on a bed your pet will love that won't mess up your decor.

4. Kirkland Signature Dog Biscuits

Kirkland Signature dog biscuits come with no artificial flavors or colors, and you can buy a 15-pound box of their Chicken Meal & Rice formula for just $18.99 minus periodic discounts (there's $4 off as of the beginning of December).

The treats are textured to help promote good dental health and they are even fortified with vitamins and minerals, so you can give your dog a delicious treat while feeling good about your choice.

These are four of the top Costco products that pet owners rave about, and each one comes at a great price while giving you the chance to make your furry friend's life a little happier. They're well worth checking out the next time you visit your local Costco store.

