4 Costco Products That Look Like Good Deals but Are Hated by Shoppers

Even Costco can’t get everything right. While the warehouse club does have some amazing Kirkland Signature products at money-saving prices with plenty of shining reviews, not every shopper is on board when it comes to certain items. Below are Costco products with less-than-favorable reviews.

Kirkland Signature Bath Tissue

Price: $24.99

There’s no denying that Kirkland Signature Bath Tissue is a good deal at $1.75 per 100 square feet. And while it has over 16,000 reviews on the Costco website, over 900 of them are one and two-star reviews. Unfortunately, this means that some shoppers strongly dislike this product. Complaints include paper that doesn’t tear along the perforation, fuzzy lint-like particles that release everywhere and sheets that disintegrate when wet.

Kirkland Signature Colombian Cold Brew Coffee

Price: $19.99

A 12-pack of Kirkland Signature Columbian Cold Brew Coffee at Costco for $19.99 is a good deal if you compare to other brands. Unfortunately, for a few shoppers, the taste of this brew leaves a lot to be desired. One reviewer described it as tasting “metallic and burnt” while another went further and wrote that it tastes like a cup of old tobacco spit.

Kirkland Signature Ultra-Shine Liquid Dish Soap

Price: $9.99

Shoppers can save $3.70 by buying Kirkland Signature Ultra-Shine Dish Soap instead of Dawn, but some shoppers say it isn’t worth it. The main complaint is the scent of the soap. Some reviews deem it to be awful, horrible or the worst smell ever. Another problem is that the scent lingers. One shopper even said that the soap left a residue on her griddle that she can’t wash off and now everything she cooks on it tastes like soap.

Kirkland Signature Protein Bar

Price: $26.49

Kirkland Signature Protein Bars are sold at Costco in a 20-pack for $26.49, which is $1.33 per bar. That’s a real savings compared to name brands, which can cost almost twice as much per bar. However, some reviewers find these protein snacks to be impalatable — especially the chocolate chip cookie dough flavor. They describe them as dry, chalky and too sweet with a hard-to-chew, taffy-like consistency.

Editor’s note: Pricing and availability may vary depending on location.

