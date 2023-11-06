4 Costco Kitchen Appliances That Are a Waste of Money

If you’re looking to update your kitchen with new gadgets and appliances, you have no shortage of retailers to choose from. Many shoppers head to Costco to buy kitchen appliances, as the warehouse store offers both value and quality on a wide variety of appliances both large and small.

While Costco does offer an impressive selection of kitchen appliances, not every product is worth the investment. Here’s a look at the Costco kitchen appliances that may be a waste of your money.

Small Countertop Appliances

Costco sells a selection of small kitchen appliances, but you may be able to find better deals elsewhere.

“You can often find better deals — and better options — for countertop kitchen appliances by looking online at places like Amazon,” said Christen Costa, CEO of the product review site Gadget Review. “Sure, Costco still has good, reliable prices, but there is simply a larger selection with online retailers and also more options with colors and styles. Plus, you may have better luck finding coupons to apply online.”

Specific appliances to avoid include toaster ovens, air fryers, coffee makers and blenders, which you can likely find for less at retailers like Amazon and Target.

Dishwashers

While Costco sells quality dishwashers, some Costco shoppers have complained about the installation process.

For example, a one-star review on a Samsung dishwasher noted that the issue was with Costco, not the machine itself: “The reason for [my] one-star rating is not product-relate[d]. I would give it five star[s] if it were [for] the product only. [I experienced] three delivery delays of one week each. […] This is totally unacceptable. […] I have called several times to complain but everyone I speak to just passes the buck to someone else. Costco totally failed us.”

Appliances With Limited Warranties

Be sure to check the fine print before purchasing any kitchen appliance at Costco.

“One of the biggest draws to purchasing appliances from Costco is their generous return policy and warranty. However, not all appliances sold at Costco come with these benefits,” said Warner Quiroga, home renovation expert and founder of Prestige Home Buyers. “It is important to carefully read the fine print and understand what is covered under warranty before purchasing. Some appliances may only have a limited warranty, meaning that any repairs or replacements will come at an additional cost to the customer.”

Appliances With Poor Reviews

Customer reviews can provide invaluable insights into whether or not a kitchen appliance sold at Costco is a waste of money. For example, the Dash Multi-Plate Mini Waffle Maker has multiple one-star reviews, with many reviewers stating that the appliance is defective.

