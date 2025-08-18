The 4 Coolest Million-Dollar Homes for Sale Right Now

According to Zillow, the average U.S. home costs roughly $368,000, but some properties currently on the market are anything but average. If you have a few million dollars to spend on a house — or better yet, a few dozen or a few hundred million — that house can be a mansion, a palace or an estate of your dreams.

The following properties have eight- and nine-figure list prices — and they’re among the coolest multi-million dollar homes for sale right now.

A Mountain Estate Outside Aspen

List price: $125 million

If you have nine figures to burn and long for what’s essentially a castle on the foothills of the Elk Mountain Range in Colorado, a 16,631-square-foot estate with eight bedrooms and 10 bathrooms on 53 acres of pristine land can be yours.

According to JamesEdition, it’s just 11 miles from ritzy downtown Aspen and the property is the brainchild of the esteemed Rowland and Broughton Architects. It’s surrounded by a collection of seven luxury guest cabins, which, like the main estate, are crafted from sustainable materials designed to blend with the surrounding landscape.

Stately Stone Creek Ranch Lakefront Estate in Delray Beach

List price: $47.5 million

For less than half the price of the Aspen estate is a sprawling, 2.5-acre neo-classical palace in Delray Beach, Florida. Stunning, million-dollar-worth lakefront views are complemented by a massive pool, a palatial garden, a bowling alley, a cinema, a bar, a club room, a fine wine cellar and an auto plaza with a six-bay garage, according to JamesEdition.

Its majestic foyer entrance leads to a grand staircase and salon window walls with expansive southern views, complemented by terraces and balconies for taking in the postcard-worthy landscape that surrounds the property.

A Mansion in Manhattan’s Carnegie Hill

List price: $18.5 million

If the big city is more your speed than the mountains or the beach, a classic beaux-arts Upper East Side mansion is on the market with a sub-$20 million asking price that belies its grandeur.

According to Mansion Global, it’s 5,225 square feet of space includes five bedrooms, five bathrooms and two powder rooms in the heart of one of New York’s toniest neighborhoods.

Its long list of amenities includes two fireplaces, a butler’s pantry and a massive eat-in kitchen with garden views. This vast space in one of the country’s most expensive real estate markets boasts four floors and a rooftop with living space waiting for the buyer’s custom design.

A Castle in Dallas

List price: $64 million

Billed as the most iconic mansion in Dallas, the Crespi Estate has hosted celebrities like Coco Chanel, dignitaries like the Duke and Duchess of Windsor and even American presidents. Literally built for royalty, Swiss architect Maurice Fatio designed the French-style chateau for Italian count Pio Crespi.

It comes complete with 12.5 bathrooms, 10 bedrooms, a conservatory, two wine cellars and an art deco bar spread across 27,000 square feet of opulence, per Sotheby’s International Realty.

