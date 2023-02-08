4 Consumer Takeaways From Biden’s State Of The Union

President Joe Biden repeatedly urged Congress to work with him to “finish the job” for the economy in his second State of the Union address on Tuesday, following persistent polls indicating consumers are anxious about inflation and the potential for a recession.

Biden hit the ground running by highlighting the growth in jobs, the unlikely bright spot in an uncertain economy pockmarked by sticky inflation, rising interest rates and an affordable housing crisis. He ended with an appeal to Republicans to raise the debt ceiling.

Consumer issues were at the forefront in his remarks, ahead of foreign policy, climate change and Covid-19. And despite intermittent boos from Republicans, the speech highlighted accomplishments that were products of economic-based bipartisan legislation, such as a new law to boost U.S. computer chip manufacturing and a $1 trillion infrastructure bill.

But one topic missing from Biden’s speech was affordable housing, despite pressure on consumers from higher home prices and rising rents.

Throughout the night, Biden had two refrains. “We’re just getting started!” was a rallying cry to his fellow Democrats, while “Finish the job!” was an attempt to bolster bipartisan support in a Republican-led House.

Here are four consumer-focused touchpoints in the State of the Union address.

The Labor Market

Low unemployment has been an economic darling—though a confounding one, in an economy rattled by inflation and front-page layoffs at companies that had seemed bulletproof, like Amazon, Google and Microsoft.

Biden trumpeted the national unemployment rate of 3.4%, the lowest in 54 years, and said a record 12 million jobs have been created since his swearing-in as president.

He said the computer chip law—which devotes $1.8 billion toward boosting domestic semiconductor innovation and manufacturing—will create hundreds of thousands more jobs.

“Jobs paying $130,000 a year, and many don’t require a college degree,” Biden noted. “Jobs where people don’t have to leave home in search of opportunity.”

Infrastructure

One of Biden’s legislative triumphs has been the $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure law, which he calls “the largest investment in infrastructure since President Eisenhower’s Interstate Highway System.”

For consumers, the spending on roads, bridges and other big projects means more jobs and job training to help people in underserved communities.

“Already, we’ve funded over 20,000 projects, including at major airports from Boston to Atlanta to Portland,” Biden said. “These projects will put hundreds of thousands of people to work, rebuilding our highways, bridges, railroads, tunnels, ports and airports, clean water and high-speed internet across America.”

Inflation

If employment is the belle of the economic ball, then inflation is the nasty stepsister. Struggling to contain rocketing prices, the Federal Reserve last year launched a long, ongoing series of interest rate hikes, a move that some experts worried could tip the economy into a recession.

In his speech, Biden pointed to signs that inflation is easing.

“Here at home, gas prices are down $1.50 a gallon since their peak,” he said. “Food inflation is coming down. Inflation has fallen every month for the last six months, while take-home pay has gone up.”

Biden also acknowledged a massive Democratic-led climate and health care law dubbed the Inflation Reduction Act, which tackles the cost of prescription drugs and makes investments in climate change.

While some of the bill’s measures may not bear fruit for many years, other actions, like capping the cost of insulin to just $35 per month for seniors on Medicare, are savings people can enjoy today.

Biden asked for bipartisan support in expanding the reduction in insulin prices to all Americans.

Junk Fees

Biden also pitched his administration’s efforts to limit or eliminate “junk fees,” excessive charges on various goods and services.

“For example, we’re making airlines show you the full ticket price upfront and refund your money if your flight is canceled or delayed,” the president said.

The White House also is targeting hotel “resort fees,” costly service charges on concert tickets, costs for consumers who switch cellphone providers and exorbitant credit card late fees.

“Americans are tired of being played for suckers,” Biden said.

More From Advisor

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.