4 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TSLA CALL TRADE BULLISH 05/02/25 $290.00 $62.1K 19.9K 218.0K PDD CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 10/17/25 $145.00 $33.3K 1.1K 5.2K DKNG CALL SWEEP BULLISH 05/16/25 $40.00 $50.0K 18.8K 4.1K SHOO CALL SWEEP BULLISH 05/16/25 $20.00 $51.6K 83 750

Explanation

These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.

• For TSLA (NASDAQ:TSLA), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, is expiring today. Parties traded 215 contract(s) at a $290.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $62.1K, with a price of $289.0 per contract. There were 19904 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 218035 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding PDD (NASDAQ:PDD), we observe a call option trade with neutral sentiment. It expires in 168 day(s) on October 17, 2025. Parties traded 75 contract(s) at a $145.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $33.3K, with a price of $445.0 per contract. There were 1110 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 5231 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For DKNG (NASDAQ:DKNG), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 14 day(s) on May 16, 2025. This event was a transfer of 1000 contract(s) at a $40.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $50.0K, with a price of $50.0 per contract. There were 18827 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 4172 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding SHOO (NASDAQ:SHOO), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 14 day(s) on May 16, 2025. Parties traded 240 contract(s) at a $20.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 16 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $51.6K, with a price of $215.0 per contract. There were 83 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 750 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

Latest Ratings for DKNG

Date Firm Action From To Apr 2025 Mizuho Maintains Outperform Outperform Apr 2025 Citigroup Maintains Buy Buy Apr 2025 TD Securities Maintains Buy Buy

