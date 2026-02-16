4 Construction Stocks Poised to Deliver an Earnings Beat This Season

The U.S. construction sector appears to have ended the fourth quarter of 2025 on a muted note, with overall activity lacking broad-based strength. Growth was narrowly concentrated in infrastructure development, data center builds, and utility and power-related projects, while housing and several traditional commercial segments continued to struggle, reflecting uneven demand and limited momentum across much of the industry.



Demand continues to be anchored by infrastructure and technology-focused initiatives, whereas traditional commercial building and certain parts of the residential market are grappling with financing constraints and softer demand. Companies operating in essential, mission-critical segments are maintaining strong performance, while firms concentrated in discretionary or office-focused sectors are experiencing heightened challenges.



With the help of the Zacks Stock Screener, some of the companies under the broader Zacks Construction sector, including Orion Group Holdings, Inc. ORN, AAON, Inc. AAON, Limbach Holdings, Inc. LMB and Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. STRL are poised to beat on earnings this reporting cycle.



Per the latest Earnings Trends report, the fourth-quarter earnings season has so far seen releases from approximately 70.6% of the companies on the S&P 500 Index. Of them, the sector’s total earnings are down 25.8% from the year-ago period on 3.4% lower revenues, with 58.3% beating earnings per share (EPS) and 41.7% surpassing revenue estimates.

Factors Influencing Construction Stocks’ Q4 Results

One of the most powerful engines of construction activity is the acceleration of AI-related data center development. Hyperscale operators are racing to expand computational capacity, which fuels not only core building work but also major electrical, power transmission and substation upgrades.



Public investment forms the second major tailwind. Federal infrastructure programs are still converting long-planned transportation, water, and broadband work into on-the-ground construction. Clean energy incentives add another layer, extending growth into renewable power installations, battery plants and electric-vehicle supply chains. All thanks to federal spending through the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, as well as projects tied to the CHIPS Act and Inflation Reduction Act.



Industrial reshoring remains supportive. Even as growth moderates from its earlier surge, companies are still expanding domestic manufacturing and logistics footprints to improve supply-chain resilience. Technology, healthcare and institutional sectors also provide a steady demand floor.



However, considering the challenges, the fourth quarter typically brings seasonal slowdowns in certain geographies. Weather disruptions, especially in colder regions, likely affected project timelines and productivity. This may have pushed some revenue recognition into early 2026.



Again, residential construction is expected to have struggled in the fourth quarter amid elevated borrowing costs, affordability constraints and weak demand, particularly in multifamily.



Mortgage rates, although off peak levels, were still high relative to pre-2022 norms, limiting affordability. Single-family starts may have shown selective resilience in supply-constrained markets, but multifamily activity likely softened due to tighter lending standards and concerns about rental supply absorption.



Labor shortages are also expected to have persisted as one of the most significant constraints during the fourth quarter, with firms continuing to report difficulty finding skilled trades, with project schedules are affected. Materials and equipment cost escalation will likely remain a drag on margins and new starts, especially where tariffs or supply-chain bottlenecks were present. While price increases have moderated relative to the post-pandemic peaks, they still factor into contractor hesitancy.

Q4 Expectations

The overall estimate picture is a weak one for the broader Zacks Construction sector amid challenges associated with the soft residential market, high expenses and labor constraints from the year-ago perspective. Per the latest Earnings Trends report, construction sector earnings are expected to decline 17.2% for the fourth quarter from a year ago. This indicates a wider decrease from the third quarter of 2025’s 9.1% decline. Revenues, however, are projected to grow 1%, suggesting a decline from 2.8% growth registered in the preceding quarter.

The Zacks Methodology

Picking the right stock could be difficult unless one knows the proper method. To make the task simple, we rely on the Zacks methodology, combining a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy), or 3 (Hold) and a positive Earnings ESP.



Our proprietary methodology, Earnings ESP, shows the percentage difference between the Most Accurate Estimate and the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Research shows that for stocks with this combination of the Zacks Rank and ESP, chances of a positive earnings surprise are as high as 70%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Winning Stocks

For investors willing to adopt this strategy, we have highlighted four construction stocks that may stand out this earnings season.



Orion Group— a specialty construction company— topped earnings estimates in all the trailing four quarters, with the average surprise being 241.4%.



Orion Group is likely to beat expectations when it reports fourth-quarter 2025 results on March 3, 2026, after the closing bell. This Zacks Rank #2 company has an Earnings ESP of +16.67%. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Orion Group’s fourth-quarter EPS is pegged at 6 cents, representing a 62.5% decline from the year-ago reported figure.

AAON — engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment — topped earnings estimates in two of the trailing four quarters and missed on the other two occasions, with the average negative surprise being 3.3%.



AAON is likely to beat expectations when it reports fourth-quarter 2025 results. This Zacks Rank #3 company has an Earnings ESP of +11.73%.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for AAON’s fourth-quarter EPS is pegged at 45 cents, representing growth of 50% from the year-ago reported figure.

Limbach— provides mechanical, electrical and plumbing building systems solutions and services for mission-critical facilities — topped earnings estimates in three of the trailing four quarters and missed on the other occasion, with the average being 83%.



Limbach is likely to beat expectations when it reports fourth-quarter 2025 results on March 2, 2026, after market close. This Zacks Rank #2 company has an Earnings ESP of +3.91%.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Limbach’s fourth-quarter EPS is pegged at $1.28, representing an improvement of 11.3% from a year ago.

Sterling — provides e-infrastructure, transportation and building solutions across the United States — topped earnings estimates in all the trailing four quarters, with the average surprise being 14%.



Sterling is likely to beat expectations when it reports fourth-quarter 2025 results on Feb. 25, 2026, after market close. This Zacks Rank #3 company has an Earnings ESP of +2.01%.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Sterling’s fourth-quarter EPS is pegged at $2.66, representing a growth of 82.2% from a year ago.

