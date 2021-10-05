4 Computer Peripheral Stocks in Focus in a Battered Industry

The Zacks Computer - Peripheral Equipment industry is showing signs of struggle as the demand for remote work and learning is declining, with the vaccine availability helping economies to open up. As people stay less at homes, the time spent on playing video games is also expected to drop, thereby hurting demand for the gaming accessories. Nevertheless, Logitech LOGI, LG Display LPL, Mercury Systems MRCY and Stratasys SSYS are a few industry participants well poised to benefit from the growing demand for professional gaming accessories, PC peripherals, touchscreen devices, smart glasses and RFID solutions. Moreover, the solid demand for 3D-printed health equipment like face shields, nasal swabs and ventilator parts has been a tailwind.

