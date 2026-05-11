4 Company Earnings to Watch This Week (May 11 -15)

Key Points

Alibaba, Sea Limited, and JD.com have important overseas e-commerce divisions.

Alibaba and Nebius Group are key players in the global build-out of artificial intelligence infrastructure.

10 stocks we like better than Alibaba Group ›

There have been notable themes investors have followed in recent years. E-commerce took center stage during the COVID-19 pandemic as companies sought ways to deliver goods to customers beyond brick-and-mortar stores. And since the advent of generative artificial intelligence, semiconductor and AI stocks have been big winners.

Both of these themes take center stage this week as companies continue their quarterly earnings reports. After this week, we'll have a better handle on some critical questions that will shape the next few quarters. Are consumers continuing to spend despite the Iran war and some global turmoil? Is AI infrastructure spending accelerating? Or are companies beginning to slow spending in anticipation of some global belt-tightening?

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Here are some companies that are reporting earnings this week that will help us answer those questions.

Alibaba -- May 13 before markets open

Alibaba (NYSE: BABA) is a Chinese e-commerce company that has a lot in common with Amazon. Both have powerful e-commerce engines and operate fast-growing cloud computing segments that are becoming increasingly important as AI growth accelerates.

The company last year announced plans to invest 380 billion yuan ($55.9 billion) over the next three years to improve its AI infrastructure and cloud computing capabilities. It also has its own large language model, Qwen, that functions in its e-commerce platforms and enterprise software.

Alibaba will be reporting earnings for its fiscal 2026 fourth quarter. The consensus estimate from analysts projects that the company will post quarterly sales of $36.36 billion, up 4.5% from last year, and earnings of $0.84 per share, down from $1.84 per share a year ago.

Sea Limited -- May 12 before markets open

Sea Limited (NYSE: SE) is an e-commerce company, but it's a little different from Alibaba. The company has its fingers in e-commerce and financial services, but it is also a significant player in digital entertainment. The Singapore-based company's segments include e-commerce (Shopee), fintech (Monee), and games (Garena).

Its 2025 sales were up 36.4% from a year ago to reach $22.9 billion, and net income jumped from $447.8 milion in 2024 to $1.6 billion in 2025. Investors will be looking to see whether Sea can sustain its e-commerce growth in Southeast Asia, Taiwan, and Brazil, and whether its fintech business will continue to expand in Southeast Asia and Latin America.

Analysts who cover the stock are looking for revenue in the first quarter of 2026 to jump 32.2% to $6.4 billion and for EPS of $0.77 per share.

JD.com -- May 12 before markets open

Continuing with the theme of e-commerce, JD.com (NASDAQ: JD) isn't nearly as big as Alibaba, carrying a market cap of $41.7 billion versus Alibaba's $328 billion. But it's known for its extensive fulfillment network and is considered the biggest retailer in China.

Revenue in the fourth quarter was $50.4 billion, up 1.5% from a year ago. The company posted a quarterly loss of $400 million or $0.29 per share -- the company's only earnings miss of the year. For the current quarter, the consensus estimate is for JD to post revenue of $45.77 billion and earnings of $0.54 per share.

Nebius Group -- May 13 before markets open

Nebius Group (NASDAQ: NBIS) is a fast-growing AI infrastructure company that provides cloud computing and graphics processing unit (GPU) capacity to run and train AI workloads. Nebius has a key partnership with Nvidia to provide full-stack AI clouds, and additional partnerships with companies such as Microsoft and Meta Platforms.

The company's revenue in the fourth quarter was $227.7 million, up 547% from the year-ago quarter. However, the company continued to post losses, with the Q4 net loss totaling $249.6 million and $0.99 per share.

Analysts are projecting first-quarter sales of $388.57 million, a 602% increase from a year ago. But EPS is still expected to be in the red, with the consensus estimate being a loss of $0.71 per share.

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Patrick Sanders has positions in Nebius Group and Nvidia. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Amazon, Meta Platforms, Microsoft, Nvidia, and Sea Limited. The Motley Fool recommends Alibaba Group and JD.com. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.