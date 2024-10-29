4 Communication Services Stocks to Buy on Fed Rate Cuts

Sectors that generally survive market volatility relatively unscathed do so by cutting costs and maintaining strong balance sheets. Also, with Fed rate cuts starting with a 50 basis point cut already announced from the September meeting, these sectors have only upsides in the offing. At least another rate cut announcement is expected in November. In such an environment, mega-cap growth stocks like tech and communication services seem lucrative because of their current undervaluation.

Communication Services has been one of the success stories from Wall Street in 2024. From the beginning of the year to Oct. 28, the Communication Services Select Sector SPDR (XLC) has grown 26.9%, trailing only the Utilities segment.

The sector constitutes companies that provide wired, wireless, satellite, cable, Internet media services, broadcasting and other communication infrastructure. These companies generally boast strong fundamentals. Also, companies that comprise communication services constantly invest in new technologies and innovation and offer significant opportunities for price appreciation. This is why “generative artificial intelligence (AI)” has driven growth in this sector. Several communication services companies could be well-positioned to benefit from the continued evolution of generative AI capabilities.

The sector is also sensitive to seasonal cycles. Consumer spending on discretionary services rise in the holiday season, which we are on the brink of. Sales are likely to go up and the sector may well be entering a cycle of growth.

Thus, we have selected four communication services stocks that should be gaining ground in the ensuing months and can be added to your portfolio now. The stocks below flaunt a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy). The search was also narrowed down with a VGM Score of A or B. Here V stands for Value, G for Growth and M for Momentum; the score is a weighted combination of these three metrics. Such a score allows you to eliminate the negative aspects of stocks and select winners.

Netflix, Inc. NFLX is a provider of entertainment services.

NFLX’s expected earnings growth rate for the current year is 64.4%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current-year earnings has improved 3.7% over the past 60 days. The company has a Zacks Rank #2 and a VGM Score of B. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Alphabet Inc. GOOGL is a global communication services giant.

GOOGL’s expected earnings growth rate for the current year is 31.9%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current-year earnings has improved 0.3% over the past 60 days. The company has a Zacks Rank #2 and a VGM Score of B.

Bilibili Inc. BILI is a company that provides online entertainment services in China.

BILI’s expected earnings growth rate for the current year is 105.1%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next-year earnings has improved 9.6% over the past 60 days. The company has a Zacks Rank #2 and a VGM Score of A.

Tencent Holdings Limited TCEHY is a tech company based out of China that provides messaging services, social networking services, online media, Internet value-added services, multiplayer online games, e-commerce and online advertising.

TCEHY’s expected earnings growth rate for the current year is 35.5%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current-year earnings has improved 2.6% over the past 60 days. The company has a Zacks Rank #2 and a VGM Score of B.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.