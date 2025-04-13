4 Common Tax-Filing Anxieties Americans Are Feeling in 2025 — and How To Combat Them

Many Americans dread Tax Day for a number of reasons. Some simply don’t want to deal with the paperwork, others want to put off paying taxes owed and others have specific filing-related fears and anxieties.

A recent TaxAct survey of 1,000 Americans revealed the most common tax-filing anxieties people are dealing with this year, and, fortunately, many of them can be assuaged with the proper preparation. Here’s a look at what those fears are and how you can best deal with them if you can relate.

Filing Taxes Incorrectly

More than one-quarter of the survey respondents (28%) said that filing their taxes incorrectly is a top concern during tax season. However, you can avoid mistakes by double-checking your forms.

“Look over your tax return before submitting,” said Mark Jaeger, VP of tax operations at TaxAct. “While DIY e-filing has made it much simpler to quickly and efficiently input your data, it’s important to do more than just plug in numbers.

“Take the time to read your entire return and see how specific tax deductions and credits can affect your tax refund or bill,” he continued. “This will help you feel more confident in its accuracy.”

It’s also best to start on your forms as soon as possible so you have sufficient time to file correctly and check your work.

“For anyone that hasn’t started yet because they are worried about making mistakes, get started now — even if you have not received or gathered all of your documents,” Jaeger said. “Getting what you have entered, even if it is just your basic information, will help to keep pushing forward to completing your tax return, especially when life can get in the way of getting them done.”

Not Understanding the Process and Requirements

According to the survey, 14% of Americans are concerned about not understanding the tax filing process or requirements. Working with a product or professional that you trust can help ease these anxieties.

“You need to find a tax provider or tax preparer that your trust at this point in the season that you know has your back,” Jaeger said. “Look for a DIY tax software that not only simplifies the filing process with tools to keep you organized throughout the process, but also provides access to experts who can assist with tax-related questions so that you can file with confidence.”

Getting a Surprise Tax Bill

Nearly one-quarter (23%) of respondents said that not knowing if they owe taxes or will get a refund is a big concern, and 25% of respondents are worried about having to pay more taxes than expected. Ideally, this is information you would know well ahead of Tax Day.

“Stay or get organized,” Jaeger said. “Once your information is organized, the filing process will become much simpler and it will help eliminate surprises.

“This organization can be as easy as creating one pile for your W-2s, another for your 1099 forms and a third pile for your possible deductible expenses,” he continued. “Using a tax prep checklist to make sure you have all of the necessary documents on hand is also a great option.”

Not Receiving Their Maximum Refund

Many taxpayers want to get as big a refund as possible, but 28% are concerned about not receiving their maximum amount. To ensure you get back everything you qualify for, do your due diligence before filing.

“Spend a little time researching different tax deductions and credits so that you have a good idea of what you can take advantage of and their worth,” Jaeger said. “For filers that have experienced a major life change, like having a baby or buying a home, there will be new tax deductions or credits to consider.

“It can also help you know which records and receipts you will need handy while you’re filing,” he continued. “For example, if you pay for medical needs or doctor’s visits out of pocket, gather your itemized receipts and explanations of benefits.”

Referencing your tax forms from previous years can also be helpful.

“Look back at your tax return from last year to see what insights you can gain for your current tax situation,” Jaeger said. “Consider what deductions you missed out on last year and why. You might learn how to maximize your tax refund or lower your tax bill this time around.”

In addition, if you are filing taxes yourself, make sure you are using the optimal software.

“Use an intuitive DIY software that breaks down each step of filing, allows you to import your prior year data and income documents, and helps you find any missing deductions or credits you may qualify for,” Jaeger said. “For example, TaxAct offers $100,000 accuracy and maximum refund guarantees so that you can rest assured you’re getting every dollar you deserve.”

