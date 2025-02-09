4 Collector Cars That Millionaires Buy as Investments

Record-breaking, multimillion-dollar auctions at Barrett-Jackson and Sotheby’s dominate the headlines in the collector car world — but what makes and models do millionaires invest in as portfolio hedges instead of as hobbies or trophies? While the monied class is notoriously vigilant about financial privacy, data from Hagerty sheds light on the subject.

The collector car services company — which provides niche-specific auto insurance and runs a collector vehicle marketplace and auction house — publishes an annual Bull Market List of the rare and coveted cars appreciating the fastest as high-end buyers spur demand. Hagerty’s ratings include factors like import/export numbers, public auction data, owner demographics and price guide research.

A look at the data from the last two years reveals which collector cars millionaires are buying as investments instead of status symbols.

1961-1964 Jaguar E-Type

Some of the most iconic cars on the Hagerty list are comparatively affordable. For example, the 2025 ranking shows investors scooping up 1981-83 DeLorean DMC-12s — but they’re paying an average of just $34,500 for a time machine in fair condition. That’s $463 more than the $34,037 the average sneaker aficionado pays for reproductions of Michael J. Fox/Marty McFly’s self-lacing Nike Mags from “Back to the Future Part II.”

On the other hand, Jaguar E-Types from the early ’60s are available only to the wealthy — and the wealthy are snapping them up. Those on the pricier half of the value spectrum go for $182,800 to $262,000.

2003-2013 Lamborghini Gallardo

Also on the 2025 list of this year’s hottest cars are Lambo Gallardos from the decade starting in 2003.

Millionaires are paying $157,700 to $206,400 for those on the better half of the value scale — and 84% of interest in the rear-engine V-10 supercar comes from Gen X buyers or younger. Only 14,000 were ever made, but since other Lamborghinis are appreciating faster, the Gallardo is a relative bargain for younger auto investors whose deep pockets might be shallower than their baby boomer parents.

1989 Lamborghini Countach Anniversary

In 1974, Lamborghini unveiled the Countach, which would go on to define ’80s flash and achieve popular culture superstar status — it remains the most iconic supercar ever built. In 1989, the celebrated Italian nameplate released what Hagerty argues was history’s finest Countach to celebrate the founding of Automobili Lamborghini in 1963.

In 2024, wealthy investors made the 1989 Lamborghini Countach Anniversary the hottest collector car on the Hagerty roundup. Although only around 650 examples were ever produced, that’s still a lot by Lambo standards. Those on the better half of the value spectrum — many of which roared with upgraded V-12s — went for between $612,500 and $770,000 when wealthy investors forced their rapid appreciation last year, making models like the Gallardo more attainable in 2025.

However, you can spend much more on remarkably pristine or famous examples. For instance, in 2024, Sotheby’s announced that the 1989 Anniversary V-12 Lamborghini seen in 2013’s “The Wolf of Wall Street” fetched $1.66 million at auction.

2014 Ferrari FF

Investors from Gen X and younger generations also bought the lion’s share of the 2014 Ferrari FFs that earned the model a spot on the 2024 Hagerty list — but for different reasons than the Lamborghini Gallardo. Younger sets saw the Gallardo as a bargain when models like the Countach Anniversary started appreciating too quickly, but they flocked to the FF because it has room for car seats in the back.

Unlike their wealthier baby boomer parents, millionaire Gen Xers, millennials and even some Gen Zers are investing in Ferrari FFs because they’re among the most utilitarian ultra-luxury vehicles money can buy — but buying does require a lot of money. The Ferrari FFs on the more desirable half of the value range go for $143,000 to $177,000.

