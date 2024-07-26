4 Collectibles Worth Thousands That Are Highly Coveted by Collectors

You’ve probably heard that one man’s trash is another man’s treasure. When it comes to certain collectibles, those treasures can be worth thousands of dollars.

If you have toys left from your childhood or a camera passed on through the generations, you may want to take a closer look at them. They could be worth some serious bucks today.

Here’s a look at four collectibles worth thousands of dollars that are highly coveted by collectors.

Pokémon Cards

First, the bad news: Most Pokémon cards are probably not even worth a dollar. But here’s the good news – some cards are worth a great deal.

According to Better Report, “No Pokémon card is more valuable than a ‘1st Edition’ Charizard, which sells for around $1,700 ungraded.”

Grading a card means a professional validates its authenticity. If you have that prized card officially graded, it could be worth as much as $320,000.

Barbie Dolls

If you find yourself with a classic Barbie doll worth a great deal – you might want to thank the people behind the recent “Barbie” movie. The film has caused greater interest in the dolls.

If you find some limited-edition Barbie dolls and complete playsets, you can fetch some sweet cash from collectors. But, according to Better Report, the very first Barbie can now net you nearly $30,000. That’s right, the same doll that sold for just a few dollars in 1959 is now worth tens of thousands of dollars.

By the way, it’s not just Barbie dollars that can bring you good money. There are other classic dolls coveted by collectors and could get you hundreds of dollars. As with many other collectibles, you’ll bring in more money with items in better condition.

Vintage Cameras

While you’re looking through some of the things in your house, check to see if there are any vintage cameras. These can catch you several thousands of dollars from collectors who value them for their special designs and historical significance.

Among the most coveted vintage cameras for collectors, according to MSN, is the Mamiya 7ii. It’s known for providing exceptional detail. Landscape photographers enjoy the rangefinder design. You could fetch several thousands of dollars for this camera.

You may have to look hard in your stuff to find this classic large-format camera. The Deardorff 8?–10 first appeared in 1923 and became a staple for professional photographers. The values range from about $2,500 to more than $6,000.

Musical Instruments

If you come from a musical family, some instruments may be worth a good deal of money to collectors. Guitars are among the instruments that collectors generally seek.

Here’s some inspiration for you. The 1981 Gibson Les Paul Standard Heritage 80 Elite is on the Emerald City Guitars website for about $11,000.

While you may not have this exact guitar or be able to fetch that amount, there are plenty of other guitars and instruments coveted by collectors that could bring you hundreds or thousands of dollars.

