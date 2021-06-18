4 Coal Stocks to Gain on Rising Demand Despite Emission Concerns

The Zacks Coal industry stocks have been under tremendous stress due to concerns about the impact of rising emissions. Coal is gradually losing ground to natural gas and clean alternate sources of energy. The decline in prices and demand has been hurting the profit levels of coal operators over the past few years. However, with the gradual rollout of vaccines and improving global economic activity, electricity demand is increasing and utility operators are buying more coal to step up production. Stocks like Peabody Energy Corporation (BTU), which have exposure in thermal coal and metallurgical (met) coal, are well poised to benefit from the revival in the domestic and international coal markets. Other coal stocks that are poised to benefit from an expected increase in U.S. met coal export in 2021 are CONSOL Energy Inc. (CEIX), SunCoke Energy Inc. (SXC) and Ramaco Resources (METC) as steel production is expected to increase during the 2021-2022 time period in the European and Asian countries.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.