4 Cities in Florida Where People Are Moving To Most

Sunshine, palm trees, no state income taxes are plenty of reasons why the Florida continues to attract new residents. But while some areas are cooling off, a few Florida cities are heating up fast when it comes to home prices.

According to the latest data from Redfin, four cities in particular are seeing the biggest jumps in sale prices right now: Lauderhill, Miami Beach, Winter Park and Midway. Whether it’s due to affordability, lifestyle upgrades or investment potential, these places are grabbing buyers’ attention.

Let’s take a closer look at what’s going on in each city and what makes them so appealing.

Lauderhill, FL

Lauderhill leads Florida in Redfin’s ranking with 42.9% price growth year over year on all home types. The most recent median sale price for all home types is $260,000, though that number is actually down about 5.5% versus last year.

Lauderhill is more affordable compared to many South Florida metros, especially those closer to coastlines. That makes it appealing to people priced out of Ft. Lauderdale, Miami, etcetera. Although the median price has slipped in the very short term, the high growth rate indicates strong demand, likely from inward migration plus investors or buyers seeking more bang for their buck.

Condos and townhouses are priced lower in many cases; $144,000 is the median listing price for condos in Lauderhill per Redfin’s “cheap homes” filter. And while the median household income hovers around $45,000 to $49,000, it’s enough to make ownership realistic in this area (at least for now). Inventory is still moving, but not flying off the market, with homes taking around 90 days to sell.

Miami Beach, FL

It’s no surprise to see Miami Beach on this list. What is surprising is that it’s not at the top. With home prices up 7.8% compared to last year, this iconic coastal city continues to attract both luxury buyers and those who are relocating from out-of-state.

The median home price here is about $570,000 and that’s across all home types, including condos. Miami Beach isn’t just a place to live. It’s a lifestyle with ocean views, art deco vibes, nightlife, walkable neighborhoods and year-round sun make it a dream location for many. But keep in mind: this dream comes with a price tag. Homes here also sit on the market a bit longer, around 127 days on average, which may reflect buyers being a bit more selective or waiting for the right property.

Winter Park, FL

Just north of Orlando, Winter Park had a 12.8% rise in home prices and it’s not hard to see why. This charming city is known for its picturesque downtown, lakeside homes, tree-lined streets and excellent schools.

Homes in Winter Park are selling for a median price of $727,500, with an average of $404 per square foot. So it’s definitely a premium market. Properties here don’t stick around long, with most selling in about 55 days.

Winter Park appeals to professionals, retirees and families alike who want the amenities of Orlando but prefer a more refined, small-town vibe. It’s a city where people stay for the long haul and that long-term demand helps drive prices up.

Midway, FL

Rounding out the list is Midway, where home prices are up 21.3% over the past year. While it doesn’t get as much national attention as Miami or Orlando, this city just outside Tallahassee is starting to shine.

Midway offers a quieter lifestyle and more breathing room which is something many people are craving post-pandemic. Homes here have a median price around $395,000 and the area boasts a surprisingly high median household income of over $90,000, according to recent data.

Buyers are looking beyond the traditional hot spots and exploring smaller cities where they can still find space, value and potential growth. With fewer homes for sale and steady demand, Midway’s market has become increasingly competitive.

Editor’s note: All market data was sourced from Redfin.

