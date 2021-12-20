4 Chemical Specialty Stocks to Escape Industry Headwinds
Chemicals Specialty
Celanese Corporation CE Daqo New Energy Corp. DQ AdvanSix Inc. ASIX Flexible Solutions International Inc. FSI
Click to get this free report
Celanese Corporation (CE): Free Stock Analysis Report
DAQO New Energy Corp. (DQ): Free Stock Analysis Report
Flexible Solutions International Inc. (FSI): Free Stock Analysis Report
AdvanSix (ASIX): Free Stock Analysis Report
To read this article on Zacks.com click here.
Zacks Investment Research
Celanese Corporation CE Daqo New Energy Corp. DQ AdvanSix Inc. ASIX Flexible Solutions International Inc. FSI
5 Stocks Set to Double
Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2021. Previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.
Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.Today, See These 5 Potential Home Runs >>
Click to get this free report
Celanese Corporation (CE): Free Stock Analysis Report
DAQO New Energy Corp. (DQ): Free Stock Analysis Report
Flexible Solutions International Inc. (FSI): Free Stock Analysis Report
AdvanSix (ASIX): Free Stock Analysis Report
To read this article on Zacks.com click here.
Zacks Investment Research
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.