4 Cheap Fall Getaways That Are Still Underrated by Retirees

Now that you’re retired and finally have the time, it’s the perfect chance to travel and see the world. Living on a fixed budget in retirement doesn’t mean you have to limit your travel destination options either. There are plenty of underrated places worth the trip that won’t break the bank.

Keep reading as we explore four cheap fall getaways that are still underrated by retirees.

Key West, Florida

You may not have to travel too far to visit this first one. Key West, Florida, is an amazing travel destination in the U.S. Even though it’s a relatively small island, there are a lot of attractions to see between days spent relaxing at the pool, like the Sails to Rails Museum, the Hemingway House and the Audubon House.

For lodging, The Perry Hotel offers marina views, on-site restaurants and a pool in a secluded location, along with a shuttle to Old Town so you can explore attractions while staying in a quieter area. Guests praise the hotel staff for their excellent customer service, ensuring a great experience during your stay. If all that wasn’t enough to convince you to stay, it was awarded a Michelin Key in 2024.

Panama

When most people consider visiting Central America, they think of Costa Rica or Belize. Panama remains an underrated destination for retirees. Panama City offers numerous attractions, including the Panama Canal and Casco Viejo, and is considered an accessible city. If you’re looking for a more relaxing vacation, Panama also boasts many beautiful beaches.

The Morrillo Beach Eco Resort is for adventurous retirees seeking a quiet and relaxing getaway. The resort has private beaches, freshly prepared meals and welcoming staff to make your stay the best it can be. Your days can be filled with surf lessons, waterfall hikes and snorkeling tours.

Savannah, Georgia

Another U.S. destination making our list is Savannah, Georgia. Fall is an ideal time to visit the southern city, allowing you to enjoy cooler temperatures and avoid the humidity. For retirees looking to easily explore the city, try one of the trolley or riverboat sightseeing tours. You can see a lot of what the city has to offer without having to walk everywhere.

The River Street Inn is conveniently located on the famous River Street, so you’re close to downtown. There is even a trolley pickup spot right out front, and on-site restaurants that offer guests discounts.

Lisbon, Portugal

If you’re feeling adventurous in retirement, a quick hop across the ocean to Lisbon, Portugal, is our last budget-friendly getaway. The historic city offers a unique blend of architecture, tasty food and a comfortable climate. The city’s public transportation system makes it easy to get around and explore, with some attractions even offering senior discounts.

Our recommended hotel, Inspira Liberdade Boutique Hotel, is centrally located to many top attractions and a metro station, making it an ideal place to stay. It’s a quiet, comfortable hotel that is also affordable for budget-conscious travelers.

