4 Car Stocks Other Than Tesla You Can Invest In If You Want Reliable Returns

Tesla (TSLA) has been one of the most successful stocks over the past decade. It’s up by roughly 1,600% over the past 10 years and has surged by more than 60% over the past year.

However, Tesla isn’t the only car stock that can deliver positive returns. In fact, car stocks can be a great asset to consider amid market volatility and uncertainty, according to Andrew Lokenauth, a consumer and finance expert with Fluent in Finance.

People will always need cars, and that bodes well for automobile manufacturers. Investors who want reliable returns without Tesla’s volatility may want to take a closer look at these car stocks.

Toyota Motor Corp. (TM)

Toyota is a Japanese auto manufacturer that has delivered a 36% return over the past decade. That includes a healthy dividend that investors have been collecting along the way. The stock currently offers a 3.29% yield and trades at a reasonable 7.38 price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio.

Toyota recently exceeded fiscal 2025 revenue estimates by generating $81.1 billion in total sales. The company also beat expectations with a $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for fiscal 2025. Toyota is also sitting on $41.8 billion in cash as of March 31.

Ferrari (RACE)

One of the headwinds against auto stocks is the rising demand for used cars. However, consumers are willing to pay a premium for luxury cars, and this trend may never go away. It’s definitely another feather in Ferrari’s cap, and the stock returns demonstrate that demand is still strong.

Ferrari shares have almost tripled over the past five years, and they’re also up by more than 900% over the past decade. The company enjoys higher profit margins than most car companies and delivered a 23.0% net profit margin in the first quarter. Revenue increased by 13.0% year-over-year, while net income jumped by 17.2% year-over-year.

BYD Company (BYD)

BYD is Tesla’s top Chinese EV rival. The company has penetrated the European and Mexican markets. High China EV tariffs imposed by the Biden administration are the main reason the company hasn’t expanded in the U.S.

BYD has surged by more than 670% over the past decade, but a more narrow viewpoint does the stock more justice. During the 10-year period, the stock had a few flat years before the Chinese EV opportunity became apparent. Shares are up by more than 800% over the past five years.

Revenue jumped by 36.4% year-over-year in the first quarter, while net income more than doubled year-over-year. BYD also creates humanoid robots and robotic systems, so it has similar long-term catalysts and ambitions as Tesla.

Carvana (CVNA)

Carvana gives investors exposure to the used car market. The company has simplified the process of buying used cars to the point where it feels like buying a car from a vending machine. The company went through some trouble in 2022 but has soared like a phoenix.

Shares dropped by roughly 99% from their all-time highs amid a challenging environment, but the stock has produced a 6,000% return in less than three years for investors who bought at 2022 lows. Soaring revenue and net income combined with a relatively low profit margin that has room to improve suggest a bright future for investors. The stock has rallied by more than 2,800% over the past decade.

Editor’s note: All stock values and fundamentals are as of June 6, 2025.

