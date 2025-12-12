4 Canadian Oil Stocks That Are Filling the Heavy Crude Gap

The current supply-demand situation for crude oil shows a market that is well supplied. So well supplied in fact, that oil prices have sunk below $60 per barrel. But this fact highlights a distinction that makes a difference.

The price of oil that gets highlighted every trading day is the price of light, sweet crude. That’s the most common type, and it’s what gets converted into gasoline and powers industry.

But there’s also heavy crude. This is the type of oil used for diesel fuel. Unlike light crude, heavy crude is denser and more sulfur-rich, requiring complex refining—or “upgrading”—to convert it into usable fuels like diesel.

That’s where today’s “glut” narrative reverses course. Inventories are low, and countries with heavy oil resources stand to benefit.

This gives investors an opportunity in Canada’s heavy oil producers. There are several companies that are rich in heavy crude reserves, have improved takeaway capacity, and are widening market access. Here are four Canadian oil stocks that offer a compelling entry point right now.

CNQ: Scale, Reserves, and a Growing Dividend Stream

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. (NYSE: CNQ) is an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company headquartered in Calgary and the largest producer of heavy crude oil in Canada.

The company’s competitive advantage comes from its vast land base, which allows for large-scale drilling and development while minimizing capital costs.

Like many energy stocks, investors have had to be patient with CNQ stock, which is up just 9.25% in 2025 as of this writing. However, analysts give the stock a $62 price target, which would be an 83% gain from the stock’s closing price on Dec. 10.

CNQ stock also pays a dividend with an attractive high yield of 5.07%. The company is also a dividend royalty, having increased the payout for 24 consecutive years.

Pipeline Strength Positions ENB for Heavy-Oil Growth

Enbridge Inc. (NYSE: ENB) is another Calgary-based oil company. Enbridge’s Mainline system is the largest transporter of Western Canadian select, which makes the company a direct beneficiary of rising heavy-crude flows.

As production grows and takeaway constraints ease, Enbridge is less dependent on the spot price of heavy crude. This lets investors focus on the company’s long-term contracts, stable tolling model, and expansion opportunities without the upstream risk.

The case for Enbridge is similar to that of Canadian Natural.

ENB stock is up about 11% this year, but analysts forecast about 33% growth in the next 12 months with a consensus price target of $68.

Integrated Strength Helps IMO Maximize Heavy-Oil Margins

Based in Alberta is Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN: IMO). The company is majority-owned by Exxon Mobil (NYSE: XOM), which provides strategic and technical links to global upstream and downstream capabilities.

Imperial’s assets include long-life, low-decline resources such as the Kearl oil sands project, which are especially valuable in a tight heavy crude market.

With improving operating efficiency, strong downstream integration, and aggressive share repurchases, Imperial converts rising heavy-oil demand into expanding margins and consistent, shareholder-friendly cash flow.

IMO stock is the biggest gainer on this list of stocks, already up 49% in 2025. However, analysts still forecast 25% upside with a consensus price target of $115.

SU: Restructured and Ready for Heavy-Crude Upside

Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE: SU) is the last name on this list. Although the company’s operations span the entire oil and gas value chain, Suncor’s principal activities come from its vast oil sands operations, which make it well-positioned to thrive in a tight, heavy crude and diesel market.

Suncor also has a refining network that captures strong diesel cracks and upgrades heavy crude into higher-value products. After restructuring under new leadership, Suncor is improving performance, reducing costs, and generating robust free cash flow directly tied to heavy-oil strength.

As of Dec. 10, SU stock is up 23% for the year. But analysts give the stock a $65 consensus price target, which would be a 47% gain. Suncor also pays a stable dividend with an attractive 3.89% yield.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.