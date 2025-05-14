4 Buy Now, Pay Later Services You Can Use To Buy Groceries

Welcome to 2025, where economic pratfalls seem to be around every corner, so if you are living paycheck to paycheck, not knowing how much you’ll be spending on groceries or utilities from month to month can make budgeting a little baffling. When it comes to your grocery cart, many economists are forecasting that food prices will continue rising, though the extent to which varies. The USDA predicts a 2% increase in food prices for 2025 due to a combination of factors such as the impacts of Trump’s tariffs and supply chain disruptions.

Keep in mind that even your local mom-and-pop grocer or supermarket imports a good percentage of their items, and with 10% tariffs tacked on, your bill could get much higher than you can afford in one payment. Fortunately, there are Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) services you can use to buy groceries and provide services that let you split your payments into smaller, scheduled, manageable chunks, making it easier to budget and afford everyday expenses.

BNPL apps can also help your budget stretch if you know the pros and cons of how they work. Before using any pay-later service for grocery shopping, it’s essential to understand the terms, conditions and potential costs. Missing payments can lead to late fees and interest charges, making your groceries more expensive in the long run. Always read the fine print and ensure that the service aligns with your budget and financial goals.

Take a closer look at GOBankingRates’ picks for four great Buy Now, Pay Later services you can use to buy groceries.

Affirm: Best for Large Purchases

Affirm is a great option for online or grocery store shopping. When you shop from the list of thousands of approved retailers, you’ll see the option to use Affirm online at checkout. Affirm also offers high financing limits and is an option at so many big-box retailers that it makes the app a convenient option for big-ticket purchases.

Or for physical stores, an Affirm virtual card is available for payment. Affirm’s strongest suit is its major-retailer options for grocery shopping, including Target, Costco, Lowe’s, Best Buy, Ticketmaster, Walmart and BJ’s Wholesale Club.

Pros

No fees on Pay in 4 plans

No hard credit pull to get approval

No late fees or prepayment penalties

Cons

Interest rates can be high for longer-term plans

Limited supermarket options

Features

Fees: Up to 36% APR based on credit for monthly payment plans, no fees for Pay in 4

Up to 36% APR based on credit for monthly payment plans, no fees for Pay in 4 Payment terms: Pay in 4 (four payments every two weeks) or monthly installments

Pay in 4 (four payments every two weeks) or monthly installments Grocery stores: Target, Walmart, BJ’s Wholesale Club

Afterpay: Best for Those New to BNPL

Afterpay is a BNPL option for users who prefer shopping from specialty food stores or generally just want to make smart financial decisions. The entire process is handled through the user-friendly mobile app.

To shop at brick-and-mortar stores, you’ll need to set up a digital card to keep in your Apple or Google Wallet. While the pay-in-4 option has no fees to use over six weeks, be sure to stay on top of your payments or you could incur late fees.

Pros

No interest or hidden fees if you make payments on time

App is easy to use and navigate

Virtual card saves to Apple Wallet or Google Wallet

Cons

Doesn’t build your credit

No other options available besides pay-in-4

Charges late fees

Features

Fees: None, although late fee is up to $8

None, although late fee is up to $8 Payment terms: Pay-in-4

Pay-in-4 Grocery stores: Go-To Superfoods, My Fabulous Foods, Total Fine Food Outlet Stores, Willa’s Kitchen, Alkaline Gourmet, Sam’s Food Stores

PayPal Pay in 4: The Most Pay-Later Options for Groceries

PayPal offers several pay-later options such as Pay in 4, Pay Monthly and PayPal Credit, a great option for larger grocery buys — or if you simply need more time to pay off a balance without getting hit with high fees. PayPal Credit offers its version of BNPL by providing no-interest terms and helps you finance purchases starting at just $30 and up to $1,500 with no late fees.

As with many of the pay-later options, grocery retailers are limited. However, PayPal has secured a partnership with some of the top big-box stores such as Target, Sam’s Club and Walmart, which should cover the bulk of food shopping needs.

Pros

PayPal Credit offers a longer, interest-free repayment period of six months

No fees with the Pay in 4 option

Won’t affect credit for the initial inquiry

Credit line can be used online or in-store

Cons

High interest rate and late fees if the balance isn’t paid in full during the promotional period

Features

Fees: Late fee of up to $41, 29.24% APR for PayPal credit, no fees for Pay in 4, APR of 9.99% to 35.99% on Pay Monthly plans

Late fee of up to $41, 29.24% APR for PayPal credit, no fees for Pay in 4, APR of 9.99% to 35.99% on Pay Monthly plans Payment terms: No interest on the first six months of PayPal Credit, six-week term for Pay in 4, Pay Monthly offers six, 12 or 24-payment terms

No interest on the first six months of PayPal Credit, six-week term for Pay in 4, Pay Monthly offers six, 12 or 24-payment terms Grocery stores: Walmart, Target, Sam’s Club, BJ’s Wholesale Club, Albertsons, Cost Plus World Market

Splitit: Best Option When You Want To Shop For Groceries Anywhere

Splitit is a unique option because it works in conjunction with your existing credit card to “split” purchases into several interest-free payments. If you have poor or limited credit, you can take advantage of Splitit’s financing without completing an application process or undergoing a credit check.

You choose the number of installments you’d like and Splitit will create a repayment plan on your behalf for no additional fees. It will charge the first installment right away to your credit card, with future installments drafted on the same day each month until paid in full.

Unlike other Buy Now, Pay Later options for grocery shopping that typically limit you to a small number of partnering supermarkets, Splitit allows you to split your grocery bills from any store where your credit card is accepted.

Pros

No credit checks or applications required

Works with your existing credit card for the ultimate flexibility on where to shop

No additional interest

Choose the number of installments

Cons

Doesn’t work with debit cards

Your credit card’s interest charges will still apply if not paid in full each month

Features

Fees: No additional fees

No additional fees Payment terms: Choose your own installment plan

Choose your own installment plan Grocery stores: Anywhere the credit card you use is accepted

Final Take To GO: Is BNPL the Best Way To Pay?

The bottom line is that Buy Now, Pay Later services can be a convenient way to manage your grocery expenses, especially when you need flexibility in your budget. However, responsible usage is key to avoiding extra fees and interest charges. Each of the mentioned services has its unique features, pros and cons, so carefully evaluate which one suits your needs and financial situation best when buying groceries.

If you’re wondering whether you’re better off using BNPL or a credit card, it all depends on the situation. Many BNPL services let you break down payments over six weeks with no fees. Most credit cards charge interest on revolving credit, making BNPL apps with no interest or fees an attractive option for grocery shopping on a tight budget. However, you may be missing out on the potential to earn points or miles on your purchases when you choose BNPL apps over credit cards.

Cynthia Bowman contributed to the reporting for this article.

